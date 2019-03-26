Isle of Wight Law Centre excluded from tender process by council

Cllr Brodie said the Law Centre “never had a chance with this tender process” and that he believes more disadvantaged people would suffer as a result of the decision.

The Isle of Wight council (IWC) have today informed the Isle of Wight Law Centre that they’ve been excluded from the procurement process for advice, information and guidance (AIG) services.

As has been explained by the Law Centre and their supporters in the past, they were never going to be in a position to bid for the entire AIG contract as they do not provide all the services the Isle of Wight council have chosen to include in the procurement process.

IWC’s reason for rejection
The Law Centre’s tender submission was rejected because it proposed to only deliver Housing related advice and court services, rather than the full scope of the contract as set out in the Tender Pack .

Others bidding will make presentations next week to the IWC and the preferred supplier will be agreed on 11th April.

Brodie: Disadvantaged people will suffer as a result
On hearing news of the rejected bid, Cllr Geoff Brodie said,

“The IW Law Centre never had a chance with this tender process.

“More and more disadvantaged people will suffer as a result of this decision.

“As ever, if you are in need don’t look to the Tories for help.”


Loss of 12 jobs
Last December, The Law Centre said that if the £70,000 funding from the Isle of Wight council was cut, it would result in a loss of 12 jobs and could end up costing the Isle of Wight council between £1.5-£1.9m per annum.

Calls from petition ignored
A petition with over 3,000 signatures calling on the Cabinet to reconsider the procurement plans was rejected back in February.

Colleen Brannon, who presented the petition to the Isle of Wight council, said it was disingenuous of the cabinet to say services would not be lost if the Law Centre did not win the bid, as they are fully aware the Law Centre offers more than just the services sought in the tender.

Awaiting comment
The Isle of Wight council and Law Centre have been contacted for comment and we’ll update here once we hear back.

Image: cobblucas under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 26th March, 2019 5:43pm

By

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight Law Centre excluded from tender process by council"

Robert Jones
The Law Centre was never intended to be in with a chance: the Council wanted to pull its independent advice and services directly under its own control, and were quite prepared to sacrifice a community asset that has proved its worth time and again in order to do so. In its time, the Centre was supported by island-based housing associations, the efforts of its founders, and of… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
26, March 2019 6:15 pm
