Isle of Wight council ask Diamond Races to postpone meeting due to ‘recent spike in Covid-19 cases’

Although the meeting was due to held out in the open air, organisers say the Isle of Wight council have asked them to postpone it for a couple of weeks

The organisers of the Isle of Wight TT Diamond Races were due to hold a meeting at the Chequers Inn this Wednesday evening, inviting those interested along to hear more about their plans.

Although the meeting was due to be held in the open air in the field next to the pub, organisers say the Isle of Wight council have asked them to postpone it due to Coronavirus (Covid-19).

They have written to all those who booked tickets via Eventbrite, saying,

Due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, we have been asked by the Isle of Wight Council to postpone the chat night on Wednesday 9th September and move it to Wednesday 23rd September – subject to an improving situation.

The new event will be held in the same location – the Chequers Inn – from 6pm. All current tickets are still valid for 23rd September. Unfortunately, this action is necessary in order to make the event as safe as possible for all attending, and we apologise for any inconvenience this causes.

Thank you for understanding and see you on the 23rd!

News OnTheWight has asked the council what spike they are referring to (C19 numbers on the IW are still very low) and whether they’ve asked for any other meetings or events to be postponed. We’ll update you once we hear back.

Tuesday, 8th September, 2020 3:46pm

Colin

This has to be one of the Islands better kept secrets. I have never seen this meeting advertised. Do the organisers not want people to go?

8, September 2020 3:53 pm
seadog

me neither

8, September 2020 3:56 pm
