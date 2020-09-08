Council U-turn on pop-up cycle lanes ‘A backwards step when it comes to road safety’ say Isle of Wight Green Party

Vix Lowthion says the Isle of Wight Council took far too long to come up with any proposed cycle lanes – the Isle of Wight being months behind the rest of the country. She believes the Council have “utterly failed on their duty to support residents taking part in new active travel activities”

cycle lane in Oxford

The Isle of Wight Green Party have slammed the Isle of Wight Council for another Conservative U-turn – this time on blocking new pop-up cycle safety lanes before they have even been installed.

Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party spokesperson, said,

“During the Coronavirus lockdown we saw a surge in Islanders taking to their bikes and taking part in active travel across the Island. This has so many benefits – health and fitness, fewer cars on the roads, safety for pedestrians, and reduced air pollution and carbon emissions.

“But these benefits could not be taken for granted – local Councils were empowered by Government to ensure that cyclists were still supported once we came out of lockdown.”

Lowthion: A backwards step when it comes to road safety
She went on to add,

“The IW Council took far too long to come up with any proposed cycle lanes – the Isle of Wight is months behind the rest of the country.

“And now, by removing these proposed cycle lanes before they have even been installed, the IW Council have utterly failed on their duty to support residents taking part in new active travel activities, and have taken a backwards step when it comes to road safety.”

IWC “does all the talk but they fail to do any of the walk”
Ms Lowthion finished by saying

“Yet again, when it comes to green issues, this Conservative Council does all the talk but they fail to do any of the walk. Streets during the lockdown were safe and spacious, healthy and pleasant places to spend time in. Now the challenge is to keep these benefits for the thousands of families, walkers and cyclists all year round.

“Like cowards, the IW Council have backtracked on the first steps towards a cleaner, greener Isle of Wight.”

Image: tejvan under CC BY 2.0

Colin
Steady on Vix. Not many people wanted the proposed cycle lanes. I suggested ages ago that the Islands roads were not wide enough to accomodate extra cycle lanes when the idea was first mooted. What would be more useful would be some maintenence on the existing cycle tracks and the creation of some more, not some half thought through temporary rubbish. The proposed cycle lanes in one… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down
8, September 2020 3:32 pm
