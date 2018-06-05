Isle of Wight council choose ‘Light Touch Regime’ and Investment Partner route for Dinosaur Isle

The Isle of Wight council have today (5th June) published a delegated decision to start the procurement process to seek a long-term partner for the Dinosaur Isle Museum.

Within the decision notice, amid lots of talk of ‘Light Touch Regime’ (see below), the council considered and rejected four options, including the proposal, “from the Friends of Dinosaur Isle group to establish a trust and ‘not for profit’ company to seek public funds and partnership investment”.

Impact on Dinosaur Trust?

Being uncertain if this impacted the British Dinosaur Trust (BDT), OnTheWight contacted to Jeremy Lockwood, Chair of the newly-formed British Dinosaur Trust, to get his reaction to this afternoon’s announcement.

When OnTheWight asked him if the British Dinosaur Trust was still in the running, Jeremy replied,

“We’ve heard nothing from the council to suggest that the British Dinosaur Trust has been excluded.”

Lockwood: BDT “Ideally placed to partner”

Indeed, the Trust feel very positive about their future connection with the process,

“We welcome the council’s Delegated Decision. We see this as part of the process going forward – for the council to come to pick the best organisation to take forward the museum as accredited – also to regenerate Sandown. “We think The British Dinosaur Trust is ideally placed to partner with the council on this. “As The British Dinosaur Trust, we see a huge regeneration potential – working with local Sandown businesses and others.”

Delegated decision

In the delegated decision issued today (dated 18th May), Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, Cabinet Member for Resources and Cllr John Hobart, Cabinet Member for Environment and Heritage, agreed to start the procurement balling rolling to find a partner to take on the well-respected museum.

‘Formal’ processes are ‘inflexible’

The report voices concern that “traditional ‘formal’ processes can be inflexible and slow,” suggesting, “a newer hybrid approach is required”.

This, they suggest, is the ‘Light Touch Regime’.

‘Light Touch Regime’

There are many mentions of ‘Light Touch Regime’ in the justification paper. While the council admits this is “relatively new”, they claim it’s “sufficiently tested to be recommended as the way forward”.

Within one of the paragraphs (21) is text that might give a hint as to what the council might be proposing – separating the museum and its required accreditation (this must be a non-profit body), “from the overall operation of the facility, if necessary”.

The council explain ‘Light Touch Regime’ as,

“This process allows a greater degree of discretion in how the procurement process is undertaken which includes the ability to engage with the market and relevant stakeholders pre procurement.”

Behind closed doors

Once a partner has been agreed, it will be Chris Ashman (the Director of Regeneration) and Chris Ward (the section 151 officer) in consultation with Cllr Hutchison and Cllr Hobart who will approve the agreement with a partner(s).

The decision reads:

THAT with regard to the requirement of maintaining museum accreditation that the council progress with a procurement under the Light Touch Regime for Dinosaur Isle as set out in Appendix 1 with a final document summarising the outcome and any resulting agreement with a partner(s) to be agreed by the Director of Regeneration and section 151 officer in consultation with the Cabinet Member for Resources and the Cabinet Member for Environment and Heritage.

Full details of the record of decision can be seen in the delegated decision notice below.







