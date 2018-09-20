Isle of Wight council refuse to disclose info on floating bridge chemicals

A couple of very simple questions were posed by OnTheWight to the Isle of Wight council when a passenger discovered her jeans were covered with bleach stains after getting on and off the Cowes floating bridge.

At the beginning of the week a reader got in touch to inform OnTheWight that his daughter had discovered bleach stains on her trousers after travelling on the Cowes floating bridge.

Laura Gibbs shared photos of her bleach stained jeans and said the bridge and slipway had smelled like a swimming pool.

Questions to the IWC
As there was obvious concern from many people on social media, OnTheWight got in touch with the council on Monday morning with these simple questions:

  1. Why is would be possible for foot passengers on the floating bridge to have their clothes damaged by bleach/chlorine when travelling on the floating bridge?
  2. What is used to clean the decks and when does it takes place?

Refuse to answer
It has taken three attempts to get any response out of the council, but today (Thursday) we received the following reply from spokesperson.

They told us,

“We have several team members away at the moment so we’re simply not able to respond to some media enquiries.

“We won’t be commenting on this one, I’m afraid.”

No response to public either
Laura’s father had been informed at the time to write to a specific email address with his complaint, but at time of publishing, he has still not heard back from anyone at the council.

Image: lamenta3 under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 20th September, 2018 3:58pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lwP

2 Comments on "Isle of Wight council refuse to disclose info on floating bridge chemicals"

doughnut
Oh dear, to say people are away and they can’t answer is not good. They are responsible for COSHH assessments and risk management for employees and service users. There has to be someone with responsibility at all times. This is taken from the HSE website under COSHH ‘Sometimes substances are easily recognised as harmful. Common substances such as paint, bleach or dust from natural materials may also… Read more »
Vote Up14-1Vote Down
20, September 2018 4:21 pm
laurentian

This started out as a simple problem, somebody getting their jeans splashed with bleach.

Why?

Now we appear to be getting into the realms of fantasy?

Can somebody not come up with the simple answer? It as me – I was applying bleach as per instructions no. xxxx

Vote Up00Vote Down
20, September 2018 5:23 pm
