Isle of Wight council refuse to disclose info on floating bridge chemicals

At the beginning of the week a reader got in touch to inform OnTheWight that his daughter had discovered bleach stains on her trousers after travelling on the Cowes floating bridge.

Laura Gibbs shared photos of her bleach stained jeans and said the bridge and slipway had smelled like a swimming pool.

Questions to the IWC

As there was obvious concern from many people on social media, OnTheWight got in touch with the council on Monday morning with these simple questions:

Why is would be possible for foot passengers on the floating bridge to have their clothes damaged by bleach/chlorine when travelling on the floating bridge? What is used to clean the decks and when does it takes place?

Refuse to answer

It has taken three attempts to get any response out of the council, but today (Thursday) we received the following reply from spokesperson.

They told us,

“We have several team members away at the moment so we’re simply not able to respond to some media enquiries. “We won’t be commenting on this one, I’m afraid.”

No response to public either

Laura’s father had been informed at the time to write to a specific email address with his complaint, but at time of publishing, he has still not heard back from anyone at the council.

Image: lamenta3 under CC BY 2.0

