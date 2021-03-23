Isle of Wight council slammed by Association for ‘passing the buck to local councils’

News shared by Jill on behalf of Isle of Wight Association of Local Councils (IWALC). Ed

Our local parish, town and community councils are concerned about the increasing financial burden that the Isle of Wight Council is placing on them. At a recent meeting of the Isle of Wight Association of Local Councils (IWALC), members noted that they are being put in a difficult position: if they want a service to continue, they must pay for it.

Had to take over several services

This is not a new phenomenon. In recent years, local councils have had to take over several functions previously undertaken by the Isle of Wight Council, like public toilets, libraries and youth services, and to contribute to the cost of many others, such as the maintenance of parks, gardens and playgrounds and the emptying of waste bins.

The trend is now escalating

However, the trend is now escalating. Because of the increasing financial pressure on the Isle of Wight Council due to Covid, local councils will be required to contribute to even more services in the coming financial year, including such things as the maintenance of beaches and buoys. And to make matters even worse, the Council will no longer give them a share of the Local Council Tax Support Grant it receives from the Government.

Precept rises necessary

This has forced many local councils to increase their ‘precept’ – that is, the money they collect from the public through council tax.

In other words, taxpayers will have to pay more tax to their local council as well as to the Isle of Wight Council in the coming financial year. And this is at a time when many taxpayers have themselves been hard hit by Covid.

Not enough consultation

However, it is not just the financial implications of this trend that has upset IWALC members. It is also the way in which it is being done.

They maintain that the Isle of Wight Council does not consult with them adequately before making such demands and gives them little or no control over the assets and services to which they contribute.

Rewarded with further burdens

They also consider that the timing is unfair, given the important role they have played in supporting vulnerable people during the Covid outbreak.

The Isle of Wight Council acknowledges that they couldn’t have provided such support without their help – but then rewards them by imposing further burdens on them.

Treat as equal partners

IWALC believes that the Island Council should recognise that it needs the support of parish and town councils and treat them as equal partners.

It will be arguing this case to the new Isle of Wight Council after the May elections.

Image: douglastofoli under CC BY 2.0