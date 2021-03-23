Isle of Wight council slammed by Association for ‘passing the buck to local councils’

Local councils say the Isle of Wight council acknowledges they played an important role in supporting vulnerable people during the Covid outbreak, but then rewards them by imposing further burdens on them

News shared by Jill on behalf of Isle of Wight Association of Local Councils (IWALC). Ed

Our local parish, town and community councils are concerned about the increasing financial burden that the Isle of Wight Council is placing on them. At a recent meeting of the Isle of Wight Association of Local Councils (IWALC), members noted that they are being put in a difficult position: if they want a service to continue, they must pay for it.

Had to take over several services
This is not a new phenomenon. In recent years, local councils have had to take over several functions previously undertaken by the Isle of Wight Council, like public toilets, libraries and youth services, and to contribute to the cost of many others, such as the maintenance of parks, gardens and playgrounds and the emptying of waste bins.

The trend is now escalating
However, the trend is now escalating. Because of the increasing financial pressure on the Isle of Wight Council due to Covid, local councils will be required to contribute to even more services in the coming financial year, including such things as the maintenance of beaches and buoys. And to make matters even worse, the Council will no longer give them a share of the Local Council Tax Support Grant it receives from the Government.

Precept rises necessary
This has forced many local councils to increase their ‘precept’ – that is, the money they collect from the public through council tax.

In other words, taxpayers will have to pay more tax to their local council as well as to the Isle of Wight Council in the coming financial year. And this is at a time when many taxpayers have themselves been hard hit by Covid.

Not enough consultation
However, it is not just the financial implications of this trend that has upset IWALC members. It is also the way in which it is being done.

They maintain that the Isle of Wight Council does not consult with them adequately before making such demands and gives them little or no control over the assets and services to which they contribute.

Rewarded with further burdens
They also consider that the timing is unfair, given the important role they have played in supporting vulnerable people during the Covid outbreak.

The Isle of Wight Council acknowledges that they couldn’t have provided such support without their help – but then rewards them by imposing further burdens on them.

Treat as equal partners
IWALC believes that the Island Council should recognise that it needs the support of parish and town councils and treat them as equal partners.

It will be arguing this case to the new Isle of Wight Council after the May elections.

5 Comments on "Isle of Wight council slammed by Association for ‘passing the buck to local councils’"

chausettes
Any astute resident will see that their 2021/22 Council Tax bill is actually above the 4.99% threshold that would trigger a referendum. This happens because the Council continually divest responsibilities to town and parish councils, who understandably don’t have the funds to provide these extras, meaning they increase the local precepts, tipping your total Council Tax bill above 4.99% – the IW Council are exploiting a loophole… Read more »
23, March 2021 10:39 am
Geoff Brodie

Whilst I entirely agree with the general thrust of what you say, in Newport & Carisbrooke the over-4.99% increase in the Council Tax bill was due primarily to the Tory Police & Crime Commissioner’s separate precept. That increased on my bill by 7.1%. Our Community Council actually reduced its precept by 1.4%

23, March 2021 10:58 am
chausettes

Yes, Geoff – same principle applies however. Cumulative effect is still over 4.99 for many – my own is 5.3%

23, March 2021 11:06 am
VentnorLad
Let’s not forget that our Tory MP has a habit of voting to reduce central funding to local government. And now our Tory-led local government has a habit of raising our taxes whilst doing less for us and pushing more costs on to our town councils. Please remember these things next time you’re at the ballot box and send a message to these Tory “leaders” that they… Read more »
23, March 2021 12:01 pm
Eagle eye
Why do we need a County Council when they are incompetent? Not just the Tory cabal, that is happy to give themselves a pay rise, but a lot of top officers who should not be in the positions they hold. We do not need a Police and Crime Commissioner, they are the biggest burden on tax payers with no evidence to prove they are worth having. Has… Read more »
23, March 2021 11:49 am
