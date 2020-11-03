Isle of Wight council support for vulnerable people during lockdown #2: The details

The Isle of Wight Council has vowed to support the community’s most vulnerable residents after the government announced a new national lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown comes into force on Thursday 5th November for four weeks, until Wednesday 2nd December 2020.

The government has not arranged a shielding programme for this lockdown but is encouraging the clinically extremely vulnerable to stay at home as much as possible.

Stewart: The council will be there if you need us

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said,

“If you fall within this group you will be receiving a letter from the NHS in the next few days giving you advice about what to do and how to register for services and support that enable you to remain self-dependent — such as arranging shopping deliveries, or providing help with your social and wellbeing needs. “In addition, we’ll also be in touch in the coming days to check whether you have any support needs and how to contact us. But even if you are not on the national clinically extremely vulnerable list, the council will be there if you need us and have no other form of help over the month.”

Helpline open

The council’s helpline remains open for anyone that needs additional support and will revert back to a seven day service.

Call (01983) 823600 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday, and between 10am and 3pm at weekends for support.

You can also email [email protected]

How the helpline can help

This helpline is for anyone who needs help because of self-isolation, who is alone with no local network of friends, family or neighbours and needs support, or who feels vulnerable and may need assistance with:

help to access pharmacy medication delivery services and healthcare needs;

access to online shopping delivery services or small essential shopping requests;

signposting to partner agencies for support with issues arising from isolation including welfare, finance, mental health, childcare issues, crisis advice and support or other caring responsibilities.

Community hubs gearing up

Meanwhile, Councillor Stewart said many of the amazing community hubs established during the first lockdown had already been in touch and were gearing themselves up for a second effort.

The council has also committed extra money to the ‘Help Through Crisis’ scheme which is already operating on the Island to provide crucial help to those Islanders struggling to afford food and other essentials during the pandemic.

The service is provided on the council’s behalf by Citizen’s Advice Isle of Wight.

Stewart: Let’s work together and keep the Island safe

Councillor Stewart added:

“I can only feel immense pride in being part of a community that rallies to these challenges with such energy and passion. “While there is an awful lot for us all to contend with in the coming weeks, I am optimistic it will also help the Island take a huge step forward in controlling the virus and it might just be enough for us to be able to see our families and loved ones at Christmas once the lockdown is over. “So, let’s work together and #keeptheIslandsafe.”

Find out more

Residents are being encouraged to download the council’s useful self-isolation planning guide to help prepare for lockdown, with links to services, hints, tips and guidance.

If you or someone you know was previously shielding, please see the latest guidance on the government Website for people who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words, Ed

Image: Miryam León under CC BY 2.0