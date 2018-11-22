Isle of Wight council taken over £10m in parking fees in last three years

The Isle of Wight Council made more than £10 million profit from parking charges in the last three years.

Figures released by the council have revealed an average annual net income of just over £3.4 million a year, with a total income of £10,230,724 since 2015.

65% income from Newport

Currently, 65 per cent of all parking income is generated in Newport — equating to £6.6 million in charges.

The council said the money was used both for highways-related issues, and to top up other services on the Island

McLaughlin: “Where has that money gone?”

John McLaughlin, chair of Newport Business Association, said he was shocked at the figures.

He said:

“Where has that money gone? I am shocked at that amount, and that they have generated that amount of money in that time. “The money they are looking to generate from introducing further parking charges is such a small percentage of what they already make. “If they are making so much money from parking, why can’t we have more free parking? “That is just profiteering for profiteering’s sake.”

McLaughlin: Make your voice heard

Mr McLaughlin encouraged residents to write to the council to express their concerns over the parking charges.

He said:

“The only way this will be solved is if the public starts demanding they reconsider across the whole Island.”

Hutchinson: How parking income can be spent

Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Resources, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, said parking income fell into two areas — the costs and income from on-street parking and the costs and income from off-street, fully-owned car parks.

He said:

“The income from the first can only be spent on highways related issues. “That is the direct costs of parking enforcement, signage and the like, together with the other associated costs of providing the highways network. “We are fortunate to have the Highways Improvement Programme, a Government grant that has allowed us to improve and repair our road network. “However, the council still has to make a significant annual contribution to that.”

Overall the council spends about £20 million a year on managing and maintaining the highway network, which includes footpaths, bridleways and other rights of way.

Car park income goes into general pot

Cllr Hutchinson said:

“The income from parking contributes a small part of that overall cost. “The income from council car parks goes into the overall revenue pot, along with other income from rates, grants and charges. “It can then be spent to support any service, such as social care or education.”

Image: andyarthur under CC BY 2.0

