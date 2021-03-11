Isle of Wight councillor passes away

Council leader Dave Stewart announced at the Cabinet meeting tonight of the passing of one of his fellow Conservative councillors, Adrian Axford.

Cllr Stewart said,

“It is with great sadness that I today informed members and others of the sudden and unexpected death of Adrian Axford.”

Passed away in his sleep

The leader went on to add that Cllr Axford (Ryde North West) was recovering from a stroke but was taken ill during the night and passed away in his sleep.

He asked those on the call to hold a minute’s silence in respect.

Stewart: Will be sadly missed

Cllr Stewart went on to add

“On behalf of all the members, I am sure anybody who has had any dealing with Adrian will know this is a sad loss of someone who has been a councillor locally and for the IWC for sometime and has given so much to his community and he will be sadly missed. “And I wish to publicly extend my condolences to his family at this very sad time and to offer any support that may be needed at this difficult time.”

Our thoughts are with Cllr Axford’s family, friends and colleagues.

Image: Jez Timms under CC BY 2.0