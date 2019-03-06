The Isle of Wight County Press appoints their very first female editor

Congratulations to Chief Reporter at the Isle of Wight County Press, Emily Pearce, who has been announced as the next editor of the weekly regional newspaper.

There may have been female editors on national newspapers over the years, Rebekah Wade, Eve Pollard, Janet Street-Porter and Rosie Boycott to name just a few, but here on the Isle of Wight Emily will be the first female Editor in the paper’s 135 year history.

Pearce: “Incredibly proud”

Following in the footsteps of Rachel Beer, the first female editor of a Fleet Street newspaper, Emily will take up the role of editor from April 2019.

The former Carisbrooke High School student, who went on to gain a First in English Literature and Film at the University of Southampton, has been with the CP since 2007.

On announcement of the news, Emily said,

“I’m incredibly proud to become the paper’s first female editor in its 135-year history, and I believe the County Press has a vital role to play in holding those in power to account.”

The “newspaper becomes your family”

In an article for the Guardian about women in journalism, Rosie Boycott, one-time editor of the Independent on Sunday, the Independent and Sunday Express said,

“As a newspaper editor, the newspaper becomes your family.”

Firmly ensconced at the CP for the last 12 years, we’re sure that the team are already like a family to Emily and all as excited about the changes as she is.

A former stalwart at the press table in the council chamber, Emily’s seat there is now filled by the BBC-funded Local Democracy Reporter, Megan Baynes.

A bright future

Well done Emily, we wish you the best in the your new role as Editor and look forward to continuing to work with you in the future.

However, you should have waited until International Women’s Day (Friday 8th) to announce the news ;-)