Isle of Wight Covid-19 testing centre to open for longer

The Isle of Wight’s Covid-19 testing centre is now open seven days a week.

The centre at Newclose County Cricket Ground, Blackwater Road, Newport, will also be open for longer each day — from 8.30am until 4.30pm, including Sundays for the first time.

The changes will enable more tests to be carried out as needed.

Online or call 119

People with Covid-19 symptoms who are unable to get a test slot online should call 119 and will then be advised of available appointments.

Home testing kits can also be ordered online or via 119.

Simon Bryant, the Island’s director of public health, said,

“It remains extremely important that we all stick to the guidelines and stay at home – only leave home to purchase essential items, get a Covid-19 test, for exercise or to work if you absolutely cannot work from home. “If you develop symptoms of Covid-19, self-isolate and don’t leave home for any reason except to get a test.”

When must I self-isolate?

You must stay at home and not leave your home for anything other than to get a test for ten days if:

you have symptoms of Covid-19;

you have had a test and are awaiting your Covid-19 test results;

you have been told by NHS Test and Trace that you’ve been in contact with a person with Covid-19;

someone you live with or someone in your support bubble has tested positive for Covid-19;

you are returning from a country that is not on the government’s travel corridor list.

More information

Covid-19 symptoms

If you have any of these symptoms, please self-isolate and book a free test straight away:

A high temperature.

A new, continuous cough.

A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

Book a Covid-19 test

You can book a test online.

You can book a test via the NHS Covid-19 app on your mobile phone.

You can call 119 to book a test if you can’t get online.

Please do not travel on public transport or travel to the mainland to get a test.

You can book a postal test if you need to.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: thenationalguard under CC BY 2.0