Isle of Wight dance teacher to star on Channel 4’s Flirty Dancing this week (photos)

A 23-year-old dance-fit teacher from the Isle of Wight will be hitting our TV screens later this week, as Lily George appears on Channel 4’s Flirty Dancing.

The programme is fronted by choreographer, Ashley Banjo, and the idea is to put old school romance back into modern dating.

Those taking part are taught a dance routine – independently of each other – and are then brought together for a blind-dance.

“Possibly the most surreal but amazing experience”

Lily told OnTheWight,

“Spending the week with Ashley and his team was absolutely amazing and learning such a challenging dance was scary at times, but unbelievably rewarding too. “Dancing with a complete stranger was possibly the most surreal but amazing experience of my life! “It was so magical and felt like I was in a fairy tale. “Having a chance to raise awareness about my hand difference to such a wide audience is wonderful as well.”

If you want to know whether the blind dance date was successful you’ll have to tune in to see the show.

The details for this week’s show are:

Entrusting Ashley with their love lives this week are dance-fit teacher Lily, 23, from the Isle of Wight and 22-year-old Jake, a dance teacher from Manchester. Lily, who was born with smaller fingers on her right hand leading to feel insecure about dating, and Jake, having not had a girlfriend for three years, are both in need of Ashley’s help to kickstart their romantic lives again. Ashley creates a sensual, tender and intimate dance for the pair where Lily will need to dig deep to find the confidence within. Meeting for the first time in a picturesque moonlit park overlooking the bright lights of London, will it be the beginning of something special for Jake and Lily?

Flirty Dancing airs on Channel 4 on Friday 6th December at 8pm.