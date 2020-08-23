Last week of Isle of Wight ‘Eat Out to Help Out’: Updated 23rd August 2020

We’re about to enter the last week of the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ campaign.
Over 200 restaurants across the Isle of Wight have been taking part in the Government scheme to encourage people to eat out after the Coronavirus lockdown. This latest list has five new entries.
On Monday-Wednesday you can eat at local businesses with a 50% discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks. The scheme ends on Monday 31st August (the bank holiday).
|Name
|Town
|Postcode
|Marconi's Restaurant
|Alum Bay
|PO39 0JD
|The Fighting Cocks
|Arreton
|PO30 3AR
|The White Lion
|Arreton
|PO30 3AA
|Bembridge Sailing Club
|Bembridge
|PO35 5NR
|Crab & Lobster
|Bembridge
|PO35 5TR
|Framptons'
|Bembridge
|PO35 5SD
|Lockslane
|Bembridge
|PO35 5XN
|Propeller Inn
|Bembridge
|PO35 5PW
|Village Inn
|Bembridge
|PO35 5SF
|Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park
|Bembridge
|PO35 5PL
|Blackgang Chine
|Blackgang
|PO38 2HN
|The Bonchurch Inn
|Bonchurch
|PO38 1NU
|Oasis Interior Landscapes
|Brading
|PO36 0QA
|The Yarbridge Inn
|Brading
|PO36 0AA
|Brighstone Newsagents
|Brighstone
|PO30 4AH
|Isle Of Wight Pearl
|Brighstone
|PO30 4DD
|Valentino's Restaurant
|Carisbrooke
|PO30 1NT
|Wight Mouse Inn
|Chale
|PO38 2HA
|Chessell Pottery Cafe
|Chessell
|PO41 0UE
|All About Catering
|Cowes
|PO31 7UT
|Call It What You Want
|Cowes
|PO31 7RL
|Cowes Tandoori
|Cowes
|PO31 7RS
|Food Shack And Bar At Gurnard
|Cowes
|PO31 8QE
|Gastronomy Cowes
|Cowes
|PO31 7RR
|Gurnard Press
|Cowes
|PO31 8JW
|Harbour Kitchen
|Cowes
|PO31 7AX
|Island Sailing Club
|Cowes
|PO31 7RE
|Jolliffes Cowes
|Cowes
|PO31 7BE
|Mojac's Restaurant And Bar
|Cowes
|PO31 7BG
|Murrays
|Cowes
|PO31 7AT
|New Holmwood Hotel
|Cowes
|PO31 8BW
|Portland Inn
|Cowes
|PO31 8JN
|Royal London Yacht Club
|Cowes
|PO31 7QS
|Royal Ocean Racing Club
|Cowes
|PO31 7QU
|Spice Central
|Cowes
|PO31 7AT
|The Anchor Inn
|Cowes
|PO31 7SA
|The Basque Kitchen
|Cowes
|PO31 7HT
|The Coast Bar And Dining Room
|Cowes
|PO31 7BG
|The Duke Of York
|Cowes
|PO31 7BT
|The Pier View
|Cowes
|PO31 7RY
|The Red Duster Restaurant
|Cowes
|PO31 7RS
|The Yachtsman
|Cowes
|PO31 7QS
|Toninos Italian Restaurant
|Cowes
|PO31 7BE
|Travellers' Joy
|Cowes
|PO31 8LS
|Woodvale Hotel
|Cowes
|PO31 8LE
|Robin Hill
|Downend
|PO30 2NU
|Albert Cottage Hotel & Restaurant
|East Cowes
|PO32 6BD
|Shoreside Cafe
|East Cowes
|PO32 6AD
|The Lifeboat
|East Cowes
|PO32 6UB
|The Lunch Box Cafe
|East Cowes
|PO32 6EP
|Waverley Park Holiday Centre
|East Cowes
|PO32 6AW
|Cafe Moa, West Wight Sports
|Freshwater
|PO40 9XH
|Dimbola Tea Room
|Freshwater
|PO40 9QE
|End Of The Line Cafe
|Freshwater
|PO40 9UH
|The Freshwater Coffee House
|Freshwater
|PO40 9AJ
|The Hut, Colwell Bay
|Freshwater
|PO40 9NP
|The Rabbit Hole Iow
|Freshwater
|PO40 9AS
|The Red Lion
|Freshwater
|PO40 9BP
|The Sugarloaf
|Freshwater
|PO40 9UT
|The Vine Inn
|Freshwater
|PO40 9UP
|The Griffin
|Godshill
|PO38 3JD
|The Old Smithy
|Godshill
|PO38 3HZ
|The Old World Tea Rooms
|Godshill
|PO38 3HZ
|The Taverners Inn
|Godshill
|PO38 3HZ
|Woods Kitchen
|Godshill
|PO38 3HH
|The White Hart Inn
|Havenstreet
|PO33 4DP
|The Pointer Inn
|Newchurch
|PO36 0NN
|Ambassador Freehouse
|Newport
|PO30 5LE
|Bengal Palace
|Newport
|PO30 1HS
|Board Cafe Bar
|Newport
|PO30 1LQ
|Cafe 93
|Newport
|PO30 1BQ
|Caffe Isola
|Newport
|PO30 1LG
|Castle Inn Newport
|Newport
|PO30 1BQ
|Comicoffee
|Newport
|PO30 1UL
|Cornerstop Cafe
|Newport
|PO30 1JZ
|Forest View Cafe
|Newport
|PO30 5NB
|Gods Providence House
|Newport
|PO30 1SL
|Hewitt's Restaurant
|Newport
|PO30 5ET
|Hong Kong Express
|Newport
|PO30 5EP
|Long Island
|Newport
|PO30 5AZ
|Love Coffee
|Newport
|PO30 1XA
|Mcdonald's Restaurant
|Newport
|PO30 1LB
|Newport & District Conservative Club
|Newport
|PO30 1XB
|One Holyrood
|Newport
|PO30 5AU
|Pasha Grill
|Newport
|PO30 1TY
|Peach Vegan Kitchen
|Newport
|PO30 1LB
|Quay Arts
|Newport
|PO30 5BD
|Sportsmans Rest
|Newport
|PO30 4LP
|Subway
|Newport
|PO30 1JU
|Tamarind
|Newport
|PO30 1LQ
|The Bargeman's Rest
|Newport
|PO30 5BS
|The Blacksmiths Arms
|Newport
|PO30 5SS
|The Blue Door
|Newport
|PO301UX
|The Breeze
|Newport
|PO30 2LA
|The Cafe
|Newport
|PO30 5UX
|The Dairymans Daughter
|Newport
|PO30 3AA
|The Eight Bells
|Newport
|PO30 1NR
|The George Inn
|Newport
|PO30 1LB
|The Stag
|Newport
|PO30 5TW
|The Sun Inn
|Newport
|PO30 4EH
|The Walled Garden Cafe
|Newport
|PO30 5AU
|Town Choice Cafe
|Newport
|PO30 1JU
|Waverley Inn
|Newport
|PO30 1PA
|The Horse And Groom
|Ningwood
|PO30 4NW
|The White Lion
|Niton
|PO38 2AT
|The Chequers Inn
|Rookley
|PO38 3NZ
|The Lakes Rookley
|Rookley
|PO38 3LU
|Alamo Bar And Grill
|Ryde
|PO33 2DY
|Appley Manor Hotel
|Ryde
|PO33 1PH
|Bagel Wrap Coffee House
|Ryde
|PO33 2LG
|Bartletts Green Farm Tea Rooms
|Ryde
|PO33 1QQ
|Blacksheep Bar And Club Lounge
|Ryde
|PO33 2LF
|Busy Bee Nurseries
|Ryde
|PO33 1QG
|Coffee Pot
|Ryde
|PO33 2DU
|Fumo 33
|Ryde
|PO33 2LE
|Ganders Restaurant
|Ryde
|PO33 1UQ
|Hong Kong Express Restaurant
|Ryde
|PO33 2DY
|House Of Zabre
|Ryde
|PO33 2DU
|Isle Of Wight Bus And Coach Museum
|Ryde
|PO33 2BE
|Kevars
|Ryde
|PO33 2RE
|Koffee Bar
|Ryde
|PO33 2AA
|Leo Leisure Bingo
|Ryde
|PO33 2HX
|Leo Leisure Commodore Cinema
|Ryde
|PO33 2HX
|Long John Eater
|Ryde
|PO33 2EA
|Mcdonald's Restaurant
|Ryde
|PO33 1QG
|Monkton Arts And The Lounge Cafe
|Ryde
|PO33 1JP
|No64
|Ryde
|PO33 2JF
|Royal Esplanade Hotel
|Ryde
|PO33 2ED
|Slice Of Life Cafe
|Ryde
|PO33 2HW
|So Yummy
|Ryde
|PO33 2HT
|Subway
|Ryde
|PO33 2LN
|T & D Kitchen Ryde
|Ryde
|PO33 2AA
|The Captains Table
|Ryde
|PO33 1JA
|The Duck
|Ryde
|PO33 1LE
|The Fishbourne
|Ryde
|PO33 4EU
|The Kebab House
|Ryde
|PO33 2PN
|The Marine
|Ryde
|PO33 2DZ
|The Mermaid Bar
|Ryde
|PO33 1PX
|The Pavilion
|Ryde
|PO33 2EL
|The Wonky Goat
|Ryde
|PO33 2DT
|Yelfs Hotel
|Ryde
|PO33 2LG
|Barnabys Restaurant
|Sandown
|PO36 8JR
|Bear Cafe
|Sandown
|PO36 0PJ
|Bellamy's
|Sandown
|PO36 8AD
|Bugle Inn
|Sandown
|PO36 0DQ
|Caulkheads
|Sandown
|PO36 8AY
|Coffee Shop at Rectory Mansion
|Sandown
|PO36 0DQ
|Daisy's Bakery And Tearooms
|Sandown
|PO36 8DA
|Eastern Eye
|Sandown
|PO36 8AQ
|Haldi Indian Restaurant
|Sandown
|PO36 9JL
|Kate Cottage
|Sandown
|PO36 8AD
|Little Dessert Shop
|Sandown
|PO36 8JR
|Melville Hall Hotel
|Sandown
|PO36 9DH
|Muzza's
|Sandown
|PO36 8DE
|Pedallers Cafe
|Sandown
|PO36 0NP
|Serenitys
|Sandown
|PO36 8AQ
|Shanklin And Sandown Golf Club
|Sandown
|PO36 9PR
|Surfside Diner
|Sandown
|PO36 8AE
|Swad North Indian Cuisine
|Sandown
|PO36 8DE
|The Bandstand
|Sandown
|PO36 8AT
|The Beach Cafe
|Sandown
|PO36 8JR
|The Culver Haven Inn
|Sandown
|PO36 8QT
|The Garlic Farm
|Sandown
|PO36 0NR
|The Ocean Deck Bar & Restaurant
|Sandown
|PO36 8AE
|The Reef
|Sandown
|PO36 8AE
|The Wildheart Cafe
|Sandown
|PO36 8QB
|The Boathouse
|Seaview
|PO345AW
|The Old Barracks Restaurant
|Seaview
|PO34 5AR
|The Seaview Hotel
|Seaview
|PO34 5EX
|Amici
|Shanklin
|PO37 6JJ
|Artyshakes
|Shanklin
|PO37 7LA
|Beach Cafe 34
|Shanklin
|PO37 6BG
|Blueberrys Cafe
|Shanklin
|PO37 6HS
|Bournehall Country Hotel & Restaurant
|Shanklin
|PO37 6RR
|Brunswick Hotel
|Shanklin
|PO37 6AN
|Caesars Restaurant Shanklin Beach Hotel
|Shanklin
|PO37 6BJ
|Channel View Hotel
|Shanklin
|PO37 6EH
|Cinderellas Tea Room
|Shanklin
|PO37 6JZ
|Cinnamon Restaurant And Takeaway
|Shanklin
|PO37 7AF
|Foxhills Of Shanklin
|Shanklin
|PO37 6LS
|No 64 Shanklin
|Shanklin
|PO37 6JN
|Paramount Cafe
|Shanklin
|PO37 6NJ
|Pavarotti Restaurant
|Shanklin
|PO37 6NS
|Pencil Cottage Tea Garden
|Shanklin
|PO37 6NU
|Pendletons
|Shanklin
|PO37 6NR
|Rylstone Tea Gardens
|Shanklin
|PO37 6RG
|Shanklin Conservative Club
|Shanklin
|PO37 6AU
|Shanklin Conservative Club
|Shanklin
|PO37 6AU
|Somerton Lodge
|Shanklin
|PO37 6LT
|The Chestnuts
|Shanklin
|PO37 6EA
|The Clifton
|Shanklin
|PO37 6AN
|The Old Thatch Teashop
|Shanklin
|PO37 6NU
|The Steamer Inn
|Shanklin
|PO37 6BS
|The Waterfront Inn
|Shanklin
|PO37 6BN
|Tumblers Cafe
|Shanklin
|PO37 7AT
|Vernon Cottage
|Shanklin
|PO37 6AA
|The Crown Inn
|Shorwell
|PO30 3JZ
|Hungry Bear Cafe
|St Helens
|PO33 1XS
|The Galley at BHYC
|St. Helens
|PO33 1XQ
|Highdown Inn
|Totland Bay
|PO39 0HY
|The Bay Colwell
|Totland Bay
|PO39 0DA
|Besty & Spinkys
|Ventnor
|PO38 1JR
|Buddle Inn
|Ventnor
|PO38 2NE
|Carnaby Tea Rooms
|Ventnor
|PO38 1LU
|Masala Bay
|Ventnor
|PO381ST
|T & D Kitchen Ventnor
|Ventnor
|PO38 1RZ
|The Blenheim
|Ventnor
|PO38 1RY
|The Hambrough
|Ventnor
|PO38 1SQ
|The Mill Bay
|Ventnor
|PO38 1JR
|The Seapot
|Ventnor
|PO38 1HP
|Toni’s Tea Room
|Ventnor
|PO38 1EU
|Ventnor Botanic Garden
|Ventnor
|PO38 1UL
|Waterside Cafe
|Ventnor
|PO38 1JX
|The White Horse Inn
|Whitwell
|PO38 2PY
|Bluebells At Briddlesford
|Wootton
|PO33 4RY
|Darwin (Woodside Bay)
|Wootton
|PO33 4JT
|Cibo
|Wootton Bridge
|PO33 4PF
|Lakeside Park Hotel & Spa
|Wootton Bridge
|PO33 4LJ
|The Cedars
|Wootton Bridge
|PO33 4QU
|The Woodmans Arms
|Wootton Bridge
|PO33 4RQ
|Bugle Coaching Inn
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0NS
|Cucina
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0PL
|Kings Head
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0PB
|Off The Rails
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0QT
|On The Rocks
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0PJ
|Royal Solent Yacht Club
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0NS
|The Cow Restaurant And Bar
|Yarmouth
|PO410YJ
|The Gossips Cafe
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0NS
You can check which chains are taking part in the scheme by visiting the Government Website.
No voucher is required. Diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during the month.
Do let us know
We’ve taken this data from the Government source, so it’s possible there might be some errors in it. If you see anything wrong, please do get in touch, so we can correct any errors they may have made.
Sunday, 23rd August, 2020 6:50pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nST
Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, What's On
