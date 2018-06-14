Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes artwork now installed at IBM UK HQ

An artwork commissioned for the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes exhibition has now been installed at IBM’s headquarters on London’s Southbank. They too, can watch the IW ferries crossing the Solent.

Ferry Lights by Deborah Davies at IBM South Bank

A work of art that was specifically created for the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes exhibition has now been moved from Quay Arts and now has been installed at IBM’s Headquarters in Central London.

Commissioned by one of the IW Hidden Heroes, Andy Stanford-Clark, the sculpture – ‘Ferry lights’ – shows the movement of the various cross-Solent services in real-time.

Ferry Lights by Deborah Davies at IBM South Bank

The artist behind it, Dd (Deborah Davies) worked with Andy SC to read in the real-time position information the boats/hover broadcast, displaying that on to the wall at IBM Southbank’s Client Centre. There’s some clever tech installed in the piece too to process all of this, but viewers aren’t exposed to this.

There’s more that you can do with it.

You can control it
If you have a Twitter account you can change the colours on the piece too. By Tweeting #cheerlights and a colour, the piece and many other lights across the globe will change to that colour too, in real time.

Ferry Lights by Deborah Davies at IBM South Bank
Ferry Lights by Deborah Davies at IBM South Bank
Ferry Lights by Deborah Davies at IBM South Bank

Dd, a contemporary artist who works in the theme of community and connectivity told OnTheWight,

“I love that the piece has moved from a contemporary gallery on the Isle of Wight (Quay Arts) into a corporate company – and that anyone in the world is able to directly influence what is happening in a corporate environment, just by Tweeting.”

Ferry Lights by Deborah Davies at IBM South Bank
Ferry Lights by Deborah Davies at IBM South Bank

We’ve placed a video further down so you can get an understanding of it.

Andy SC: “Over the moon!”
OnTheWight spoke to Andy SC about it:

“I’m over the moon about it!”

“It looks like it was designed to be displayed in Southbank – the colour / design goes with the space it’s in, perfectly.”

Video: #ferrylights in action

Images: © Deborah Davies

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 14th June, 2018 1:19pm

