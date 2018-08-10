Watch: Isle of Wight MP: ‘I want my Island to be the best place in Britain to live’

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, is one of the latest MPs to feature in ‘Meet the MP’ series by online television channel, Core Politics.

Bob took part in the three minute video interview which was posted to the Core Politics Facebook Page on Monday.

Seely: “I want it to be as amazing as it can be”

Once the trivia was out of the way, Bob was asked what he wants to achieve during his time as MP for the Isle of Wight.

He replied,

“The Island Deal. I want my Island to be the best place in Britain to live and I want people to be writing about it in the years to come. “I want it to be awesome and artsy, amazing and young, funky and cool, like it used to be. I want it to be as amazing as it can be.”

Bob ended by saying he wants to be respected for the substance of what he does.

To see the full post, pop over to the Core Politics Facebook Page.

