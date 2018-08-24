We imagine that no-one loves Red Squirrels more than Islanders. These adorable animals can be found across the Isle of Wight and there’s even a fantastic charity set up to protect them.

The Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust works hard to educate Islanders and visitors about Red Squirrels, their habitat and the flora and fauna they share it with.

Open Day

Next month you can find out more about the charity at their upcoming Open Day.

It’s being held on 8th September between 10am and 3pm at the Red Squirrel Information Centre at 138 High Street, Ryde PO33 2RJ.

What to expect

The Information Centre is a fantastic hub of activity and on the Open Day there’ll be a tombola, free refreshments and even a film to watch.

You’ll be able to learn where are the best places to spot Red Squirrels, what they like to eat, report your own squirrel sightings and grab your own 2019 calendar (as well as stocking up early on Christmas presents for others).

And if you want to give something back, you can find out about volunteering.

Show your support

With Red Squirrels under risk of extinction elsewhere, it’s even more reason to protect the ones we have on the Island

Find out more about the Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust by visiting their Facebook Page and see their Event Page for the latest info.

Merry chomper

This is also a great opportunity to share again the wonderful footage taken and shared with us by Morgan Balmer in Ryde a few years ago.

Our thanks to Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Image: peter-trimming under CC BY 2.0