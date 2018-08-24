Seaview Regatta end three-day event with spectacular fireworks

The grand finale firework display was captured by at least three Isle of Wight photographers who share their favourite images with OnTheWight readers.

seaview fireworks jamie russell island visions 640

There were several Isle of Wight photographers with their cameras at last night firework display in Seaview.

The event was part of the Seaview Regatta, held every year over the course of three days in August and featuring events such as tug of war and walking the greasy pole.

Last night saw a spectacular display over the water. Our thanks to Margaret Forman from Twilight Wight Photography, Jamie Russell of Island Visions Photography and Tim Wells of Light at Night Photography for sharing their shots.

Seaview Regatta fireworks by Margaret Forman of Twilight Wight Photography
Seaview Regatta fireworks by Margaret Forman of Twilight Wight Photography
Seaview Regatta fireworks by Jamie Russell of Island Visions Photography
Seaview Regatta fireworks by Jamie Russell of Island Visions Photography
Seaview Regatta fireworks by Tim Wells of Light at Night Photography

