Isle of Wight residents asked ‘What are your top five health priorities?’

It’s that time again when Healthwatch Isle of Wight would strongly urge Isle of Wight residents to complete their priority survey.

The survey consists of a list of the top 20 most common Health or Care themes that have been reported to Healthwatch Isle of Wight over the past 12 months, such as GP services, care of older people, adult social care, and asks that people choose their top five priorities.

The areas that receive the highest number of votes will become the next areas that Healthwatch Isle of Wight will begin to work on.

Changes and challenges

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are many changes and challenges within the health and care sector at the moment and Healthwatch play an important role in ensuring the public are not adversely affected.

In order to make sure we are as effective as possible it is vital that people continue to share their experiences and contribute to our surveys as it is this information we use to demonstrate the impact upon service users to commissioners and service providers.

Previous priorities

As a result of last year’s survey Healthwatch Isle of Wight has completed work on Dentistry, Access to GP practices and Suicide Prevention, and work in these areas is ongoing.

Joanna Smith, Healthwatch Isle of Wight Manager, said,

“This survey will ensure that the voices of the Isle of Wight people are heard. “With the current financial and workforce challenges affecting both health and social care services, it is more important than ever that local people have a say in how services are delivered and improve.”

Take part

The survey is open now at open now on the Website and will run until 10th March 2021.

Anyone who requires support to complete the survey or who wishes to share their experiences (good or bad) of local health and/or care services with us can do so by ringing 01983 608608 or by emailing [email protected]

News shared by Nikki on behalf of health watch Isle of Wight. Ed

Image: Christin Hume under CC BY 2.0