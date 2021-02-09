Calling Isle of Wight Artists: Applications now open for new High Street Project

Ryde Town Council is looking to commission experienced artists to carry out a project celebrating the heritage features of Ryde High Street.

Inspiration will be taken from architectural features, shapes and patterns to influence the design of a series of murals in the pedestrianised area of the town.

This site specific public art will temporarily transform areas of the High St, allowing for the community to consider further the role of art within the Heritage Action Zone’s (HAZ) finalized works over the coming years.

Reinvigorating pride in Ryde

Sally Thompson – Ryde HAZ Project Manager explains,

“The Ryde Heritage Action Zone (HAZ), a four year programme, funded by Historic England, Ryde Town Council and Isle of Wight Council, is planning to regenerate Ryde High Street to create a vibrant town centre destination for residents and visitors to spend time in and enjoy. “There will be an annual programme of cultural activities and events, with new street furniture, street art and planting. The aim is to reinvigorate pride in Ryde! “We are now commissioning artists to create colourful and distinctive designs, by encouraging everyone to ‘look up!’ and to be inspired by Ryde’s rich architectural heritage and interesting town history. Sections of the pedestrian area in the High Street will be painted by the artists, as a temporary art installation”

£4,000 fee

The project will be scheduled for March 2021 with a fee of £4,000 (based on £250 per day for 16 days’ work).

An additional materials budget of £1,200 will also be made available to the artists at the start of the project.

Thompson: Will help brighten up the area with some much needed colour

Ryde Business Association Chair, Zoe Thompson, says,

“We have seen similar projects in other towns and cities in the UK, and its exciting that this kind of art can be created in the High Street as part of the HAZ. “After a very long lockdown, this will help brighten up the area with some much needed colour, hopefully just in time for the re-opening of businesses”

What we are looking for

Applications from pairs of artists forming partnerships will be given preference because of the added surety in delivery this provides.

Artists with a keen interest in Ryde’s heritage

Artists with experience in the planning and delivery of larger scale outdoor work

Artists who can engage the public in their processes through the use of social media.

How to apply:

In order to get the project started quickly there is a short turn-around time for applications and delivery of this project.

Artists wishing to apply should email [email protected]

Subject titled: ‘Ryde Look Up [First name, Surname (of lead applicant)]’

and include the following…

In no more than 500 words please outline why you are interested in the opportunity, how your experience relates to the project, your initial ideas for delivering the project and how artistic partnerships for the project would be planned. Include weblinks or attachments to two examples of work from each artist. Include a current CV for each artist involved.

Timeline

Applications must be submitted by 12pm midday on Friday 19th February 2021.

Applicants will be contacted by Wednesday 24th February, whether successful or not.

A Zoom meeting with successful applicants to discuss the project will take place on Wednesday 3rd March



For questions or further information please use email above or call Zoe on 07598133214

If you are a local artist who would like to help redefine the heart of the town in Ryde, Ryde Town Council and the HAZ team would like to hear from you!

Our thanks to Ryde HAZ for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Image: RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist under CC BY 2.0

