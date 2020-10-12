Isle of Wight residents can now apply for £500 Test and Trace Support Payment Scheme

Island residents who are eligible can now apply for a government payment of £500 if they have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace and told to self-isolate.

An application form has gone ‘live’ on the council’s Website and can be accessed via the link.

Cabinet member for resources, Councillor Brian Tyndall, said:

“We are processing this vital scheme on behalf of the government, and would strongly encourage those who are eligible under the criteria to get their applications in. This is an important area of extra support for people at a very difficult time.”

The criteria

The new payments will only be available to those who meet all the following criteria and have been provided with a valid NHS Test and Trace reference number.

If you have been told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace on or after 28 September 2020.

You can only apply up to 14 days after your self-isolation has ended.

If you are employed or self-employed.

If you cannot work from home and will lose income as a result.

If you are currently receiving at least one of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit.



What’s not covered

Applications are for one person only and any further applications within the same household must be made separately for each individual.

The new Test and Trace Support Payment Scheme does not cover people who are self-isolating after returning to the UK from abroad, unless they have tested positive for coronavirus or have been instructed to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

Under the scheme the council is also able to make £500 discretionary payments if applicants:

have been told to stay at home and self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, either because they have tested positive for coronavirus or have recently been in close contact with someone who has tested positive;

are employed or self-employed; and

are unable to work from home and will lose income as a result.

The discretionary payment is for people:

who are not currently receiving Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit; and

who are on low incomes and will face financial hardship as a result of not being able to work while they are self-isolating.

The discretionary payment does not cover full time students or those who have capital in excess of £6,000.

How to apply

To apply for support, applicants will also need: their national insurance number; their eight-digit test and trace Identification number; bank statements not more than two months old, and proof of self-employment or wage slips.

This applies to both non-discretionary and discretionary elements of the scheme.

