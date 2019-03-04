Isle of Wight RSPCA rescue badger from a ‘hole lot of trouble’ on Ryde construction site

The RSPCA collection officer said the builder on this construction site in Ryde was surprised to come across this badger in a hole next to the foundations of a building.

badger in hole

Suzanne shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight RSPCA. Ed

A badger who was found in a hole lot of trouble after getting trapped under foundations on a construction site in Ryde has been rescued.

The RSPCA were called to help free the wild animal, who was unable to escape after he’d become stuck down a hole.

Resistant to being rescued
RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Kane Goodyear, who rescued the badger from his tricky predicament, said:

“The builder was surprised to come across this fella in a hole next to the foundations of a building on a construction site.

“He was a tad resistant to being rescued and was quite a big lad but thankfully he was uninjured and I managed to help him out and release him back into the wild nearby.

“I’d advise anyone who spots an animal in a similar situation to always get in touch with us and not try to rescue the animal themselves as they could end up hurting themselves, or cause the animal more stress or injury.

“Anyone who spots an animal in distress can report it to the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency line by calling 0300 1234 999.”

Find out more
To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit the Website

