‘Punctuations of interest’ treehouses will destroy character of East Wight’s best-loved beach, says petitioner

Charity Garnett shares this latest update on the petition opposing development in the woods at Priory Bay Hotel. Ed

Over 4,000 people have signed a petition in the last four days asking the Isle of Wight Planning Committee to preserve the beach and woodland at Priory Bay from the development plans of Aria resorts (full details here).

A place of peace and pilgrimage

Priory Bay is the only undeveloped beach between Ryde and Bembridge and campaigners say the proposals, which have been given conditional approval, will fundamentally alter the character of this important community resource and draw for tourists.

Due to its relative inaccessibility, Priory Bay has been a place of peace and pilgrimage for many people for generations, locals and visitors alike.

Before Planning Committee this week

The plans have been called into the Isle of Wight Planning Committee and will be considered on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 4pm.

The Parish Council and local residents will speak in support of the redevelopment of the hotel, but against the development of the woods above the beach for fundamentally changing the character of this much loved community resource.

Garnett: Planning officers massively underestimated impact

Charity Garnett, who launched the petition on Thursday last week, says,

“I believe the planning officers have massively underestimated the impact of developing Priory Woods on the character of the area. “As the only undeveloped beach in the north-east corner of the Island, developing tree houses visible from the sea and beach will not provide ‘punctuations of interest’ (Planning paper B -6.44) but rather destroy the character of East Wight’s best loved beach.”

An undeveloped beach a rarity

She went on to say,