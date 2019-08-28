Isle of Wight shop owners urged to enter national competition

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

Small shop owners on the Island are being encouraged by their MP Bob Seely to enter the UK’s Best Small Shop competition 2019.

The competition celebrates not only the commitment and creativity of entrepreneurial independent retailers but also, the central role these retailers play in building local communities.

Showcase your business

The competition – which is free to enter – offers a chance for shopkeepers to show consumers what makes their shop so special.

In addition, there’s an opportunity for twenty-five shortlisted retailers to attend a reception in the House of Commons Terrace Pavilion in November where the winner will be awarded the title of ‘Best Small Shop 2019’.

Seely: Good luck to all entrants

Bob said:

“This is a great opportunity for our small shops to showcase to the rest of the UK what they have to offer. “I encourage all small shopkeepers on the Island to consider entering the competition to promote their business and show everyone what the Island has to offer. “Good luck to all entrants.”

Independent retailers can nominate themselves via the Website. The closing date for entries is on Monday 9th September 2019.

Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0