Work by the late Sara Kouvaritakis goes on display next month

Following an exhibition at the Full Circle Exhibition Area at St Mary’s Hospital more work of Sara Kouvaritakis will now be on display in Ryde.

People’s Gallery in Ryde High Street is hosting another of their popular exhibitions in September.

Izi Evans from People’s Gallery said,

“We are showing the work of the late Sara Kouvaritakis who lived in Ryde before her untimely death last Autumn. Sara had also lived in Ventnor. Her remaining work has been left to a friend to be distributed or sold with funds returning to the community. “We have agreed to stage this exhibition through September to enable those interested in Sara’s work to view the collection and purchase these one-off pieces.”

Preview event

However, prior to the exhibition opening a preview of the art works will be held in People’s Gallery so that those with a special interest in Sara’s work can view these, never to be repeated, items prior to them going on general sale.

Anyone wishing to attend the preview is welcome to contact People’s Gallery, 28 High Street, Ryde for more information or to call into the gallery for an invitation to the preview.