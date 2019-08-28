Work by the late Sara Kouvaritakis goes on display next month

There’ll be another chance to see work by the late Sara Kouvaritakis in Ryde during September, with funds from the sale of artworks returning to the community.

Abstract artwork by Sara K

Suzanne shares details of this upcoming exhibition on behalf of People’s Gallery, Ryde. Ed

Following an exhibition at the Full Circle Exhibition Area at St Mary’s Hospital more work of Sara Kouvaritakis will now be on display in Ryde.

People’s Gallery in Ryde High Street is hosting another of their popular exhibitions in September.

Izi Evans from People’s Gallery said,

“We are showing the work of the late Sara Kouvaritakis who lived in Ryde before her untimely death last Autumn. Sara had also lived in Ventnor. Her remaining work has been left to a friend to be distributed or sold with funds returning to the community. 

“We have agreed to stage this exhibition through September to enable those interested in Sara’s work to view the collection and purchase these one-off pieces.”

Preview event
However, prior to the exhibition opening a preview of the art works will be held in People’s Gallery so that those with a special interest in Sara’s work can view these, never to be repeated, items prior to them going on general sale.

Anyone wishing to attend the preview is welcome to contact People’s Gallery, 28 High Street, Ryde for more information or to call into the gallery for an invitation to the preview.

Wednesday, 28th August, 2019 9:24am

By

Isle of Wight Art, Ryde, Isle of Wight

