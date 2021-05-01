Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra to perform summer family concert at Steam Railway

The outdoor afternoon concert at the Steam Railway is a chance to experience the very talented Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra

January 2020 Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra concert

Since the pandemic began last March, fans of live orchestral music on the Isle of Wight have been missing out on the wonderful bi-monthly concerts.

However, this summer, in association with The Isle of Wight Steam Railway in Havenstreet the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra will be performing a family afternoon concert.

Wide range of music
Get ready for a wide range of music, light classics such as The Light Cavalry Overture, TV theme music such as Blue Peter, and steam train related music such as the Coronation Scot. The first half will end with Melvyn Hayes narrating Tubby the Tuba.

The second half will conclude with a tribute to the Last Night of the Proms, including Land of Hope and GloryRule Britannia and Jerusalem.

This outdoor concert starts at 3pm – please bring your own seating. A bar and refreshments will be available.

Book now
The event takes place on Saturday 31st July Concert tickets for Adults are £10 each, for Children (5-15) they are £5, and for a family they are £25. The event is free for IWSO season ticket holders.

See the Steam Railway Website for details of combined tickets for the Steam Railway too.

For more information about the Symphony Orchestra see their Website, where you’ll also find details of the 2021/22 programme.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

