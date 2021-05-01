Isle of Wight inspired picture book for children shares important environmental message

Isle of Wight children’s author and illustrator, Peta Rainford, hopes that her latest rhyming picture book, Crab, Dab & Blenny, which is published next week (4th May), will not only be a big hit with her four-to-eight-year-old market, but will raise awareness of the issue of plastics in the ocean.

Although the location isn’t explicit in the story, Crab, Dab & Blenny is inspired by the rockpools of the Isle of Wight in general, and St Helens in particular.

Rainford: Hoping to encourage others

Peta says,

“I have always loved rockpools and been fascinated by all the life that goes on in there. “We have wonderful beaches on the Island, but it does upset and frustrate me when I see the amount of plastic that’s washed up. “I try to do my bit and pick it up when I see it and I’m hoping my book will encourage others to do the same – safely, of course – especially during this year of ‘staycations’!”

Crab, Dab & Blenny

Crab, Dab & Blenny tells the story of fish friends Dab and Blenny, who are upset when plastic begins to wash into their lovely rockpool home.

Their neighbour, Crab, on the other hand, just LOVES the shiny bright colours… But when Blenny gets caught in plastic twine, even Crab finally understands the danger of plastics in the ocean.

Other books

Crab, Dab & Blenny is Peta’s second rhyming picture book to celebrate the natural world of the Isle of Wight Biosphere.

The first, Jacob Starke Loves the Dark, published in 2018, was inspired by the Island’s dark skies and the negative impact of light pollution on birds, animals and plants.

Find out more

Crab, Dab & Blenny is available from Medina Bookshop in Cowes (plus other stockists online), from 4th May. Find out more by visiting Peta’s Website.

