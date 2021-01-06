Isle of Wight travel warning ahead of -3c overnight forecast

Watch out for icy roads just after 5pm today as road surface temperatures are set to drop rapidly

If you are out and about on the roads later today, take extra care from around 5pm.

Island Roads have issued a travel update pointing out that temperatures are set to drop to below freezing from shortly after 5pm, just many of those who are working will be heading home.

They say,

“After a day of patchy rain, roads will already be wet making chances of slippery conditions a little higher this evening. Road Temperatures are also forecast to be as low as -3C overnight.

“Island Roads gritters will be out at 4pm this afternoon and again at 5am tomorrow morning. Please take care and stay safe.”

Image: Anne Nygard under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 6th January, 2021 3:19pm

By

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight travel warning ahead of -3c overnight forecast"

egros

If it’s icy then I think driving on the wrong side of the road would be asking for it!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down
6, January 2021 3:41 pm
