Isle of Wight VE Day: Take a step back in time with these Cowes street party photos

Today (Friday) marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe, with the cloud of the Second World War lifted and forging of many happy memories at street parties across the Isle of Wight.

75 years later and the World is under attack from a different enemy – Coronavirus (Covid-19) – forcing celebrations to be carried out in lock down for millions in the UK, as well as by our friends across mainland Europe.

A step back in time

George Chastney kindly shares photographs from the Cowes Heritage collection, featuring street party celebrations in Bellevue Road, Albert Street/Princes Street, St Mary’s Road, Union Road and Moorgreen Road.

George says,

“Over 100 children were also entertained to tea by residents of Elm Road, upper Newport Road and upper Mill Hill. “Each child up to 11 years received a shilling, and older children got one shilling and six pence. Entertainment was provided by a jazz band and there was a programme of sports. Dancing for adults followed until midnight.”

Celebrations on Moorgreen Road

He goes on to explain,

“At Gurnard the local WI gave a tea for over 100 children, followed by a Punch and Judy Show; a resident paid for ice-cream.”

Meanwhile in Northwood the celebrations centred around a huge bonfire at the Pallance Road/Wyatts Lane junction – topped with an effigy of Hitler.

Celebrations on Union Road

George continues,

“An accordion was played through the streets and a dance was held in the WI Institute. There was also a silent tribute to those ‘who never came back’. “On 8 June 1946 a Service of Thanksgiving – marking both Victory in Europe and Victory in Japan – was held at Northwood Park, which included a two minute silence.”

Celebrations on St Mary’s Road

Celebrations on Albert and Princes Street