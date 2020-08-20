Isle of Wight Vegan cafe featured in Time Out’s ‘Nine amazing food experiences across the UK’

Isle of Wight vegan cafe and zero waste store, Peach, has been selected by the highly regarded Time Out publication to feature in one of their recommendation lists.

The Newport-based cafe is named in a “taste your way around the UK” feature, where Time Out writers say,

“The Isle of Wight’s just a very pleasant place to visit with its beautiful beaches, bays, promenades and rolling countryside. And while some people say it’s a bit old-fashioned (isn’t that part of its charm?) places like Peach Vegan Kitchen offer a slightly different narrative. “Not only does this excellent little cafe serve brilliant vegan food (try the scrambled tofu: incredible) but it doubles up as a zero waste store. “Basically, they’ve got their sustainability credentials down pat, which is something we can totally get behind.”

Huge news

One of Peach’s founders, Stephanie Norris, said,

“I’ve followed Time Out on Instagram since the dawn of time as they always featured the coolest places in London, so to be included in this is huge news for me. “We didn’t even know until we had an email asking for some hi-res pics to go with the article. You never know who might be sitting in your cafe!”

Congratulations to all at Peach – which this month is taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme

