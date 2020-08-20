Active steps underway to maintain smooth supply of oil to the Isle of Wight

Following yesterday’s news about Isle of Wight Fuels, it seems there may be light at the end of the tunnel for residents and businesses who rely on services from the depot.

News OnTheWight got in touch with the Isle of Wight council to find out what they were doing to ensure those who rely on services from the depot were not adversely affected by the closure.

A spokesperson said that although they have not been involved in any rescue package talks, they are engaging with fuel providers who want to establish a fuel distribution model on the Island.

Expressions of interest

Cllr Karl Love said that as a result of News OnTheWight’s article in July he had been contacted by two oil companies expressing interest in possibly trying to find a solution in maintaining an Island-based supply company, using existing services and employees.

Supermarkets already independent

On the petrol side, the vast majority of the Isle of Wight’s drivers fill up at the Island’s supermarkets – who have for quite a while been arranging their own fuel deliveries via tankers coming over on the ferries.

News OnTheWight understands there are a number of different ways that oil supply to the Island can be rearranged after Isle of Wight Fuels closure, with the potential of various forms of storage tanks around the Island.

It might actually become an opportunity for new Island based businesses to deliver to homes.

No word from MP

News OnTheWight contacted Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, yesterday to whether he had been involved in any rescue package talks, but at time of publishing he had failed to reply.

Image: Volodymyr Hryshchenko under CC BY 2.0