Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th July 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (11th July) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Roadworks sign with red traffic light

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Broad Lane
Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Broad Lane)
12 July — 26 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 July — 26 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Preparatory carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Windmill Close
Location: at Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Windmill Close)
11 July — 18 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Preparatory carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Elm Grove
Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Elm Grove)
11 July — 18 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 July — 18 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Preparatory carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ash Grove
Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Ash Grove)
11 July — 18 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 July — 18 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Traffic lights on behalf of Grounsells to undertake hedge cutting
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Ashey Road hedge cutting
Location: at C60 Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ashey Road hedge cutting)
12 July — 12 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside No 27, North Road, Shanklin, Po37 6db
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 21 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Arreton: Approching Downend Road: Arreton Road-Arreton
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : O/S British Heart Foundation : High Street-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Mill Lane To 250 Metres North Thereof (Ml640390) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Main Road To 220 Metres South Thereof (Ml640392) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From 250 Metres North Of Mill Lane To 500 Metres North Of Mill Lane (Ml640391) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:;
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside No 107
Works description: Disconnect Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : On The Freshwater Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 150m Past The Exit Out Of Brightstone Holiday Centre : Mil
Works description: Pothole And Patch Repairs In C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp No 63, St. James Street, Newport, Po30 1lq
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Station Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: St Helens: Approching Junction To Upper Green Road: Station Road-St Helens
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Entrance To The Tip Heading Towards Briddlesford : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Replace Rocking Manhole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Arreton Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past Briddlesford Lodge Cottage : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Reset Gully Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: St. Catherines House, West Street, Godshill, Iow.
Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1 Jcn Esplanade, Union Street, Ryde, Po33 2ea
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Car Park (Ml 240141) : Medina Avenue-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : To The West Of The Matalan Roundabout (Ml 210083) : St Georges Approach-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Chestnut Close (Ml 230106) : Shide Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

College Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: College Cl Sandown Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: – Install Water Connection For New Unit
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 7 On Crescent Road
Works description: Sandown 378787 – Remedial Reinstatement – – To Clear Highway Defect In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opp.Oakfield Primary School, Great Preston Road, Ryde, Po33 1dr
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opp No 70 Jn Mill Hill Road, Love Lane, Cowes, Po31 7eu
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
11 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pan Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In Carriageway From New Junction Of Godric Road To Rear Of Asda Delivery Yard
Works description: Excavation Of Joint Holes In Carriageway To Connect New Asda Store
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Pier Street, The Square, Yarmouth, Po41 0ns
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction With Monkton Street To S/O 1a On Rink Road
Works description: Ryde – 415333 – Blockages � Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Fairlee Road (Ml 240275) : Victoria Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Windsor Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4,Windsor Drive, Shanklin Po37 7ny
Works description: Shanklin – 360730 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Jb23 Joint Box In – Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Tuesday, 11th July, 2017 6:46am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fs5

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*