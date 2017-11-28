Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 30 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 25m south from the OS 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Within the traffic lights outside number 135. : Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole cover and frame have slight movement and require replacing with new. 28 day perm repair required. Recently resurfaced c/w still under guarantee by CIP. Tm- 3 way ttl. Turning of the main lights. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 30 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 132 – 134 HORSEBRIDGE HILL ON HORSEBRIDGE HILL
Works description: NEWPORT 395501 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 November — 01 December
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside #16 Arthurs Hill
Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RAMLEH COTTAGE MORTON RD BRADING SANDOW
Works description: – LOCATE CROSS CONNECTION ON OLD WATER MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS 157
Works description: Replace damaged valve box
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
29 November — 30 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Side of 24d on HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT – 442511 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE OAKDENE TO OUTSIDE AMBERLAKE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 2 VITTLEFIELDS FARM,FOREST ROAD, NEWPORT,IOW.
Works description: RAISE DEEP FIRE HYDRANT IN VERGE SO THAT THE FIRE BRIGADE CAN USE IT.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BETWEEN 3 & 5 LEESON RD VENTNOR
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF
Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 12Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CORNERWAYS, THE BROADWAY, TOTLAND, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 115 AVENUE ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – RENEW STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Emmett Hill, Chale, Isle of Wight
28 November — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S ENTRANCE TO EMMETT HILL HOUSE
Works description: Excavation of road crossing for new electrical connection to Emmett Hill Farm. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 November — 28 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: B3401 Calbourne Rd approx 400m W of junction with Rowridge Lane, Newport, IOW, PO30 4HS
Works description: SAFE Access to carriageway box to restore customer service
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Castle Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
30 November — 02 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.LONGBRIDGE TO OUTSIDE THORNBANK
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF
Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hooke Hill, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junc School Green Road
Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003456
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
30 November — 13 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GURNARD: From Solent View Road to Bay View Road, 300m, ML 130070: Lower Church Road-Gurnard
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NITON : Ditches in the roadside verge opposite Stonebrook PO38 2AL. : Newport Road-Niton
Works description: ditching and drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: On the junc of PRIORY ROAD With Church Road
Works description: SHANKLIN – 451698 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the tactile crossing at the painted roundabout. : Riverway-Newport
Works description: kerbs require replacing with new
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
School Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.6 TO OUTSIDE No.18
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S FARHAVENS TO O/S HAVEN UNDER HILL
Works description: REPLACING WOODEN POLEs AND OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
28 November — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 1 Bank Cottages
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 58 TO O/S 30
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLES.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 23 MILL HILL RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside #42 Kennella Court
Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 23 MELVILLE STREET
Works description: RYDE 424590 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BANK COTTAGE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL, IOW.
Works description: – RECONNECT WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
28 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12c Sandown High Street
Works description: SCAFFOLD – JSE Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 November — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 4 Tides Reach
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Coxs Green, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 51-55
Works description: SANDOWN – 435673 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 37 EGERTON RD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Elizabeth Gardens, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
28 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 3 ELIZABETH GARDENS, RYDE, IOW PO33 4DU
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 448274 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SO 170 on FURRLONGS on FURRLONGS
Works description: NEWPORT 421889 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Goldings Way, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
28 November — 11 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : From Bound Path Off Bound Road to St Andrews Way ML 640338A : Goldings Way-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML 640338A FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM JUNCTION OF HIGH STREET & GRANGE ROAD CONTINUE TO APRX 29M SW ON GRANGE ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN – 367365 – Remedial Works HA – to clear Highway Defect IN Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hamilton Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
29 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE 26 TO OUTSIDE 28 HAMILTON ROAD BINSTEAD
Works description: RYDE – 441423 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 November — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 20
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROMFARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 HUNNYHILL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 70 MAYFIELD ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – RENEW STOP TAP BOX
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rink Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNCTION WITH MONKTON STREET TO S/O 1A ON RINK ROAD
Works description: RYDE 415333 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shooters Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 November — 05 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20A Shooters Hill, Cowes
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Olympic Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61A STATION AVENUE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 28th November, 2017 6:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fQb
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓