Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 30 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 25m south from the OS 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Within the traffic lights outside number 135. : Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Manhole cover and frame have slight movement and require replacing with new. 28 day perm repair required. Recently resurfaced c/w still under guarantee by CIP. Tm- 3 way ttl. Turning of the main lights. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 30 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 132 – 134 HORSEBRIDGE HILL ON HORSEBRIDGE HILL

Works description: NEWPORT 395501 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 November — 01 December

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside #16 Arthurs Hill

Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RAMLEH COTTAGE MORTON RD BRADING SANDOW

Works description: – LOCATE CROSS CONNECTION ON OLD WATER MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS 157

Works description: Replace damaged valve box

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

29 November — 30 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Side of 24d on HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT – 442511 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE OAKDENE TO OUTSIDE AMBERLAKE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 2 VITTLEFIELDS FARM,FOREST ROAD, NEWPORT,IOW.

Works description: RAISE DEEP FIRE HYDRANT IN VERGE SO THAT THE FIRE BRIGADE CAN USE IT.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BETWEEN 3 & 5 LEESON RD VENTNOR

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF

Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 12Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CORNERWAYS, THE BROADWAY, TOTLAND, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 115 AVENUE ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – RENEW STOP TAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Emmett Hill, Chale, Isle of Wight

28 November — 05 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S ENTRANCE TO EMMETT HILL HOUSE

Works description: Excavation of road crossing for new electrical connection to Emmett Hill Farm. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 November — 28 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: B3401 Calbourne Rd approx 400m W of junction with Rowridge Lane, Newport, IOW, PO30 4HS

Works description: SAFE Access to carriageway box to restore customer service

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

30 November — 02 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.LONGBRIDGE TO OUTSIDE THORNBANK

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF

Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hooke Hill, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junc School Green Road

Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003456

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

30 November — 13 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GURNARD: From Solent View Road to Bay View Road, 300m, ML 130070: Lower Church Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NITON : Ditches in the roadside verge opposite Stonebrook PO38 2AL. : Newport Road-Niton

Works description: ditching and drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: On the junc of PRIORY ROAD With Church Road

Works description: SHANKLIN – 451698 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the tactile crossing at the painted roundabout. : Riverway-Newport

Works description: kerbs require replacing with new

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

School Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.6 TO OUTSIDE No.18

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S FARHAVENS TO O/S HAVEN UNDER HILL

Works description: REPLACING WOODEN POLEs AND OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

28 November — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 1 Bank Cottages

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 58 TO O/S 30

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLES.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 23 MILL HILL RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside #42 Kennella Court

Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 23 MELVILLE STREET

Works description: RYDE 424590 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BANK COTTAGE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL, IOW.

Works description: – RECONNECT WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

28 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12c Sandown High Street

Works description: SCAFFOLD – JSE Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 November — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 4 Tides Reach

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Coxs Green, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 51-55

Works description: SANDOWN – 435673 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 37 EGERTON RD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Elizabeth Gardens, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

28 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 3 ELIZABETH GARDENS, RYDE, IOW PO33 4DU

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 448274 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SO 170 on FURRLONGS on FURRLONGS

Works description: NEWPORT 421889 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Goldings Way, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

28 November — 11 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : From Bound Path Off Bound Road to St Andrews Way ML 640338A : Goldings Way-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML 640338A FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM JUNCTION OF HIGH STREET & GRANGE ROAD CONTINUE TO APRX 29M SW ON GRANGE ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN – 367365 – Remedial Works HA – to clear Highway Defect IN Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hamilton Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

29 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE 26 TO OUTSIDE 28 HAMILTON ROAD BINSTEAD

Works description: RYDE – 441423 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 November — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 20

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROMFARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 HUNNYHILL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 70 MAYFIELD ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – RENEW STOP TAP BOX

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JUNCTION WITH MONKTON STREET TO S/O 1A ON RINK ROAD

Works description: RYDE 415333 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shooters Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 November — 05 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20A Shooters Hill, Cowes

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Olympic Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61A STATION AVENUE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start