Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Entertainment event
Various Closures, Temporary One Way Restrictions and Temporary Parking Restrictions for Cowes Week,
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Temporary one-way
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
04 August — 05 August
Temporary one-way
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
04 August — 05 August
Road closure
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
04 August — 05 August
Temporary one-way
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 05 August
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 06 August
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 06 August
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 06 August
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 06 August
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 06 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 03 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle
Works description: Access Required To Openreach Overhead Network To Replace A Damaged Telephone Pole.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 Shorwell Shute, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
04 August — 08 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite To Northcourt – Access Road On Shorwell Shute
Works description: Brighstone – 375602 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab
Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
04 August — 08 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : O/S Swirl How At The End Of The Bus Stop Markings On The Godshill Bound Side Of The C/Way : Merstone Lane-G
Works description: Ironworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Sydenhams Buiders Forest Road Newport Iow Po30 5ys
Works description: Excavation To Install New Telephont Y Duct
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Military Road (Ml 620061) : Afton Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arthur Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With West Street (Ml 340575) : Arthur Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broadway Crescent, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Jellicoe Road, Left Hand Side (Ml 340566) : Broadway Crescent-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brookside Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
04 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With School Green Road (Ml 640340) : Brookside Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Binstead Hill (Ml 340502) : Church Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clayton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
04 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater : Outside Dorma View (Ml 640344) : Clayton Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
04 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater : Just South Of The Junction Of Goldings Way (Ml 630212) : Heathfield Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kemming Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Whitwell : At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 540123) : Kemming Road-Whitwell
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Whitwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With West Street (Ml 341535) : Milligan Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
04 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp Trincomalee New Road Wootton Iow Po33 4hy
Works description: Excavation To Install New Telephony Duct
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Quarr Hill (Ml 330205) : Newnham Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With West Street (Ml 340604) : Ratcliffe Avenue-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Salters Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 1
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Southgrove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Mitchell Avenue (Ml 540273) : Southgrove Road-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Lea On Spencer Road
Works description: Ryde – 412421 – Other – This Job Is To Provide Additional Duct D54 1 Way Of 9m In Footway From Juf10 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
04 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Totland : At The Junction With Church Hill (Ml 640536) : York Road-Totland
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 3rd August, 2017 6:55am
By Sally Perry
