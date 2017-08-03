Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Entertainment event

Various Closures, Temporary One Way Restrictions and Temporary Parking Restrictions for Cowes Week,

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Temporary one-way

Name: Cowes Week

Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)

04 August — 05 August

Road closure

Name: Cowes Week

Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)

04 August — 05 August

Temporary parking restriction

Name: Cowes Week

Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)

03 August — 06 August

Temporary parking restriction

Name: Cowes Week

Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)

03 August — 06 August

Temporary parking restriction

Name: Cowes Week

Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)

03 August — 06 August

Temporary parking restriction

Name: Cowes Week

Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)

03 August — 06 August

Temporary parking restriction

Name: Cowes Week

Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)

03 August — 06 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

03 August — 03 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle

Works description: Access Required To Openreach Overhead Network To Replace A Damaged Telephone Pole.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Shorwell Shute, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

04 August — 08 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite To Northcourt – Access Road On Shorwell Shute

Works description: Brighstone – 375602 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 August — 07 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab

Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

04 August — 08 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : O/S Swirl How At The End Of The Bus Stop Markings On The Godshill Bound Side Of The C/Way : Merstone Lane-G

Works description: Ironworks

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 August — 08 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Sydenhams Buiders Forest Road Newport Iow Po30 5ys

Works description: Excavation To Install New Telephont Y Duct

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

03 August — 07 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Military Road (Ml 620061) : Afton Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arthur Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 August — 08 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With West Street (Ml 340575) : Arthur Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Broadway Crescent, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

03 August — 07 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Jellicoe Road, Left Hand Side (Ml 340566) : Broadway Crescent-Binstead

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brookside Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

04 August — 08 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With School Green Road (Ml 640340) : Brookside Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

03 August — 07 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Binstead Hill (Ml 340502) : Church Road-Binstead

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clayton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

04 August — 08 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Freshwater : Outside Dorma View (Ml 640344) : Clayton Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

04 August — 08 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Freshwater : Just South Of The Junction Of Goldings Way (Ml 630212) : Heathfield Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kemming Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

03 August — 07 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Whitwell : At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 540123) : Kemming Road-Whitwell

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Whitwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 August — 08 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With West Street (Ml 341535) : Milligan Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

04 August — 08 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp Trincomalee New Road Wootton Iow Po33 4hy

Works description: Excavation To Install New Telephony Duct

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

03 August — 07 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Quarr Hill (Ml 330205) : Newnham Road-Binstead

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 August — 08 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With West Street (Ml 340604) : Ratcliffe Avenue-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Salters Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 1

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Southgrove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 August — 07 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Mitchell Avenue (Ml 540273) : Southgrove Road-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 August — 07 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Lea On Spencer Road

Works description: Ryde – 412421 – Other – This Job Is To Provide Additional Duct D54 1 Way Of 9m In Footway From Juf10 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

04 August — 08 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Totland : At The Junction With Church Hill (Ml 640536) : York Road-Totland

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Totland

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start