By-election for parish council seat in Lake North

Thursday next week (14th) sees a by-election take place for a vacancy on Lake Parish Council.

In the May 2017 town and parish elections, both seats in Lake were uncontested and Gerry White was ‘elected’ to Lake North. However, he chose to not take up the seat.

Co-option of candidates was challenged by Adrian Whittaker and after ten signatures were collected, a by-election was called.

The candidates

There are four candidates standing in the by-election.

Jennifer Barker

Patrick (Patch) Barry (Green Party)

Sarah McCarthy-Fry – former Portsmouth North Labour Co-operative MP

Tig Outlaw (IWC ward councillor)

Lake North residents will be invited to vote between 7am-10pm, Thursday 14th September at the Lions Day & Community Centre, New Road, Lake, Sandown.

