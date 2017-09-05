By-election for parish council seat in Lake North

Thursday next week (14th) sees a by-election take place for a vacancy on Lake Parish Council.
In the May 2017 town and parish elections, both seats in Lake were uncontested and Gerry White was ‘elected’ to Lake North. However, he chose to not take up the seat.
Co-option of candidates was challenged by Adrian Whittaker and after ten signatures were collected, a by-election was called.
The candidates
There are four candidates standing in the by-election.
- Jennifer Barker
- Patrick (Patch) Barry (Green Party)
- Sarah McCarthy-Fry – former Portsmouth North Labour Co-operative MP
- Tig Outlaw (IWC ward councillor)
Lake North residents will be invited to vote between 7am-10pm, Thursday 14th September at the Lions Day & Community Centre, New Road, Lake, Sandown.
Tuesday, 5th September, 2017 5:16pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fCt
Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Lake, Top story
