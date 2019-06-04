IW council issues press release about ten parking places in Newport

The Isle of Wight council has gone to the trouble of writing and issuing a press release about ten parking spots in Newport.

Motorists will find extra parking in Newport town centre.

Ten additional long stay parking bays are now available in Medina Avenue car park, run by the Isle of Wight Council.

When the car park was built in 1994, Marks & Spencer provided funding for it.

In return, Medina Borough Council leased back ten bays for M&S staff. The duration of this lease was 25 years.

Ian Ward
Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, explained:

“The lease expired on 31 March 2019.

“We indicated to M&S we were not keen to renew the lease and the company did not object.

“Consequently, we now have an additional ten long stay bays in Newport.”

Image: r4vi under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 4th June, 2019 3:13pm

garageelfiniow

Just **WOW** who gives a s***

4, June 2019 4:13 pm
eastcowes

I wish that the Council were as communicative with the press and the public every time the floating bridge is out of service or has a problem. Countless times there has been not a peep from the Council. Trying to downplay the Wight Elephant’s problems at every opportunity…

4, June 2019 4:35 pm
