Jacket stolen from teen in broad daylight

Did you see the robbery take place on Thursday morning? Police are appealing for witnesses.

sandown library

The police share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was robbed in Sandown.

The incident took place between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Thursday 20 July outside Sandown Library.

The victim was approached by two male suspects who made threats and demanded his jacket.

The jacket was handed over and there were no injuries.

It is believed a lot of people were around at the time. Did you see anything?

Please call 101 quoting 44170280621.

Image: © Google Streetview

View the location of this story in Sandown, England, United Kingdom.

Monday, 24th July, 2017 7:51am

  1. YJC


    24.Jul.2017 11:29am

    What would be useful is a picture of the jacket.

