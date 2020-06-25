Major roadworks start today to rebuild busy gateway road

The next phase of a project to rebuild and resurface part of York Avenue at East Cowes begins today (Thursday).

The work, being undertaken when traffic is minimal due to the Covid-19 restrictions and reduced Red Funnel sailings, will require the closure of the road.

Three week closure

Island Roads is hoping to complete the work in around two weeks but has applied for a three-week road closure to allow for unforeseen delays.

Keith Gourlay, Island Roads construction manager, said as much of the project as possible has been completed under traffic lights. However for the section across Victoria Avenue and a stretch 70 metres to the north of the junction it was necessary to close the road to complete the strengthening works.

He said,

“Given the depth of the excavation required to strengthen the road and in order to keep the site safe for our staff, it is necessary to close the road for this next phase.”

During the closure, a diversion via York Avenue, Adelaide Grove, Victoria Grove, Beatrice Avenue and Saunders Way will be in place.

Ensuring busy gateway road remains in good condition for years to come

Keith said:

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this work will cause. But as all those who use it will know, this is a section that is very much in need not just of resurfacing but of rebuilding as well. “We hope that this extensive work now will ensure this busy gateway road remains in good condition for many years to come.”

News shared by Gavin on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Image: Jeremy Segrott under CC BY 2.0