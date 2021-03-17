Massive redevelopment of site approaching Red Funnel’s Southampton ferry port approved

Multi-million pound plans to transform the Leisure World site in Southampton have been given the green light.

Existing buildings at the site off West Quay Road are set to be demolished to make way for 650 homes, two 150-room hotels, 80 serviced hotel apartments, new restaurants, offices, a cinema and a casino.

Expected to create 1,000 new jobs

It comes as councillors backed the £250m scheme after a two-hour long discussion last night.

The project is expected to create 1,000 new jobs and work could start as early as next year.

But detailed planning applications will have to be submitted and discussed in the future.

Phased development

It comes as the project will be delivered in phases.

Sovereign Centros – which tabled the plans – said the scheme will have “multiple benefits” for the city.

Civic chiefs welcomed the investment but some concerns were also raised as a number of people objected to the plans.

Impact on Ikea

A representative for Ikea asked for further clarification as he said the scheme “will cause further congestion and delay to customers looking to access the Ikea store”.

The City of Southampton Society asked councillors to defer the plans until the masterplan for the Mayflower Quarter is ready.

Other concerns

Other residents, including members of the Old Town City Forum, raised concerns over the design, the provision of green spaces and impact the proposals would have on noise and pollution.

Officers said the scheme is “the first step” in the Mayflower Quarter development and it is “consistent” with the policy the council has in place.

They also said that the impact on noise and pollution has been assessed and will be assessed further in the future.

Marsh: An important development for the city

John Marsh, director at Sovereign Centros, said,

“We believe it is one of the most significant opportunity for regeneration and investment the city has seen for over two decades. “It will be an important development for the city following the pandemic.”

Councillors’ views

Bargate councillor Sarah Bogle said she had some concerns but stressed that the one being considered was an outline planning application and further details will be discussed and determined in the future.

Cllr Lisa Mitchell, chair of the panel, said,

“I share a lot of the concerns. This is an outline permission and we will be seeing more as we come along. I am minded to approve the outline planning permission.”

Cllr Sarah Vaughan abstained. The rest of the panel voted in favour of the scheme.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © CJB Photography