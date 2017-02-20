Mobile recycling unit travels the Island

The council share this latest news. Ed

The council’s new mobile household recycling centre (Mobile HRC) will be out in the community from next week with a regular timetable of visits across the Isle of Wight from Tuesday 28 February 2017.

With spring fast approaching, the facility, provided by the Isle of Wight Council, in partnership with Amey, comes just in time for that spring clear-out of household recyclables.

Helping you recycle more

The Mobile HRC provides a further facility that reaches out into the community to help people recycle more! It will accept items such as household batteries or small electrical appliances, that can’t be collected as part of a normal household recycling collection and would normally have to be taken by residents to Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh Household and Waste Recycling Centres.

It will visit areas including Chale, Ventnor, Ryde, Lake, Newport, Yarmouth and Cowes.

Executive member for major contracts management, Councillor Jon Gilbey, said:

“The Mobile Household Recycling Centre helps us to broaden our recycling services and provide even more convenience for residents to recycle those more hard to dispose of items. “I hope residents will make full use of the mobile centre and it has the added benefit of helping the environment by minimising a car trip or two to the household recycling centres.”

Paul Southall, account director for Amey on the Isle of Wight, said:

“The Mobile HRC is a purpose built facility designed to make it easier for residents to recycle items from around the household, especially ones you would normally need to take to a recycling centre such as small electrical appliances and paint tins. “We very much look forward to starting regular visits and would encourage the public to use the facility as much as possible.”

What you can recycle

Each area the Mobile HRC is due to visit is close to public transport links. The Mobile HRC will not accept commercial waste, garden green waste or non-recyclable waste.

The MRC will have facilities to recycle the following items only:

• Batteries (household)

• Small electrical appliances (i.e. toaster, hairdryer)

• Bulbs/fluorescent tubes

• Paper/cardboard

• Magazines

• Printer cartridges

• CDs & video tapes

• Mobile phones

• Metal (large metal items will not be accepted)

• Plastics

• Textiles (including clothing)

• Paint tins (lids must be on)

Spring timetable

The full spring timetable is:

February 2017

28 Ryde Smallbrook Stadium 10am – 2pm

March 2017

1 Chale Whale Chine car park 10am – 2pm

2 Lake Winchester House car park 10am – 2pm

3 Cowes Isle of Wight Community Club 10am – 2pm

7 Yarmouth Main Road car park 10am – 2pm

8 Ryde Smallbrook Stadium 10am – 2pm

9 Newport Newport Quay 10am – 2pm

14 Ventnor Ventnor Rugby Club 10am – 2pm

15 Cowes Isle of Wight Community Club 10am – 2pm

16 Yarmouth Main Road car park 10am – 2pm

21 Ryde Westridge Leisure Centre car park 10am – 2pm

22 Lake Winchester House car park 10am – 2pm

23 Newport Newport Quay 10am – 2pm

28 Chale Whale Chine car park 10am – 2pm

29 Ventnor Ventnor Rugby Club 10am – 2pm

30 Ryde Westridge Leisure Centre car park 10am – 2pm

April

4 Yarmouth Main Road car park 10am – 2pm

5 Cowes Isle of Wight Community Club 10am – 2pm

6 Lake Winchester House car park 10am – 2pm

11 Ryde Smallbrook Stadium 10am – 2pm

12 Newport Newport Quay 10am – 2pm

13 Chale Whale Chine car park 10am – 2pm

18 Yarmouth Main Road car park 10am – 2pm

19 Ventnor Ventnor Rugby Club 10am – 2pm

20 Cowes Isle of Wight Community Club 10am – 2pm

25 Lake Winchester House car park 10am – 2pm

26 Ryde Smallbrook Stadium 10am – 2pm

27 Newport Newport Quay 10am – 2pm

The MRC will be open at 10.00am and close at 2pm each day, at each area.

Please do not leave items in the above areas outside of the 10am to 2pm opening times.