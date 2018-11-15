MP Seely backs May’s Brexit deal: Other IW parties respond

With the 585 page Brexit deal finally out in the public domain for all to view, OnTheWight got in touch with Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely to find out whether he’d be supporting it or not.

Below is a comment from Bob, as well as politicians from opposing Isle of Wight parties, Julian Critchley for Labour and Vix Lowthion for Greens (with LibDem response to follow later).

At least three ministers have resigned from the Cabinet over the ‘deal’ including, Dominic Raab, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Esther McVey and Brexit minister, Suella Braverman.

Seely: Supporting the deal

Bob told OnTheWight,

“I am supporting the Prime Minister in this deal. It is a deal that delivers on the referendum result to leave the EU – something I voted for and the majority of people on the Isle Wight voted for. “The negotiation has been hard fought, there have been compromises on both sides and each did not get all they wanted. However, we now have a chance to leave the EU with a deal and MPs must unite in the national interest to deliver it, so we can move on as a global trading nation with a bright future. “In my role as a constituency MP, I represent all Islanders. I consider that the interests of the Isle of Wight constituency will be well served by the Brexit secured through this deal, particularly in terms of economic partnership arrangements for goods, thereby protecting the manufacturing sector which is a key part of our local economy. Island companies also export around the world, and I am looking forward to the enhanced, post-Brexit opportunities there will be on this front. “This deal is not perfect, it may be unrealistic to think it could have been, but compared with the alternatives of a vote of no confidence, leadership challenge, resetting negotiations in the 11th hour, snap election or the prospect of a Corbyn Government, we would not only see a profound economic shock, but also I fear Brexit itself would be put under threat.”

IW Labour: “A disgraceful failure of negotiation”

In response to the Isle of Wight MP supporting the deal, Island Labour say,

“The agreement offered by Theresa May represents a disgraceful failure of negotiation. Acknowledged by those who voted Remain as far worse than the current terms of our EU membership, it is equally condemned by those who voted Leave as providing none of the advantages they believed Brexit would bring. “It positions the UK as a rule-taker, having to follow rules made by the EU, while having no influence at all over making those rules, and having to pay more for the privilege.”

IW Labour: “Utterly unacceptable”

They went on to say,

“This is utterly unacceptable. The Conservative Government has failed in its primary duty: to govern. “No amount of spin and dissembling from our loyalist Conservative MP, Bob Seely, can disguise the fact that this deal is rotten from top to bottom, and would reduce our country to a servile laughing stock.”

Chair of Island Labour, Julian Critchley, said:

“This government has proved to be the most dishonest and incompetent shambles inflicted on our country since the second world war. “They have spent two years promising the people things which they could never deliver and which they knew they could never deliver. They have told us all lie after lie after lie on both Brexit, on the economy, and on public services. Now they tear at their own entrails and engage in their petty backstabbing, while the country burns due to their incompetence. “It makes me, as a proud Englishman, very angry. This country deserves better than this appalling show of Tory chaos. May is finished. Her government is finished. The Tory Party itself may well be finished. We need a new election, and a new Labour government which puts grown-ups back in charge.”

Lowthion: “It’s the worst of all possible worlds”

Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion,

“After 2.5 years of negotiations, sparked from the strategically weak position of already enacting Article 50 and thus setting the countdown ticking against us, we have this 585 page ‘deal’. It’s the worst of all possible worlds! “In my view, our MP, Bob Seely, is completely deluded if he thinks this is what 60% of Islanders voted for. This government’s deal to leave will damage us legally, economically, environmentally – and endanger our cohesion as a United Kingdom. Leavers don’t want it. Remainers don’t want it. Bob himself tweeted ‘you can’t always get what you want’ – so even he doesn’t want it! But it suits his career aspirations to claim he does – so again he toes the party line. “Now more than ever, we must go back to the country and ask if there is overwhelming support for this deal through a ‘People’s Vote’. Democracy didn’t end in 2016. We must ensure that the whole country gets a final say on this deal – and not just the elite in Westminster.”

Other responses

OnTheWight also contacted Nick Stuart for the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats who will be responding later today. We struggled to find the right person to contact for IW UKIP, but have been in touch with Iain McKie.

You can read the 585 page Brexit Deal here.

Image: freestocks under CC BY 2.0