MP urges young Islanders to enter WWI centenary poetry competition

MP Bob Seely is urging all Island schools and pupils to enter poetry, art and songs into a competition to honour the centenary marking the end of the First World War.

The Never Such Innocence initiative is again running the competition for 9 to 16-year-olds for the final year of the commemoration.

Empowered to take part

The national charity aims to help children feel empowered to take part in remembrance through of their creative work and Bob is writing to all Island schools asking them to take part.

Already one pupil, Poppy Methold from Ryde School with Upper Chine, won a prize in last year’s competition.

Bob said,

“The First World War was a momentous event which changed Britain and the Island enormously and it affected not just the soldiers who fought but every walk of life. “The conflict is now out of living memory so it is up to the next generations to remember and this competition is a fantastic opportunity for young people to connect with this traumatic past and practice their creative arts to mark this centenary. “I very much hope many Island schools and pupils will get involved in the Never Such Innocence poetry, Art and Song Competition to learn about the war and their shared heritage.”

First World War in the Skies

This year there are special prizes available, courtesy of the RAF, for children who focus on the First World War in the Skies.

The top prize is £400 split between the school and pupil. The cross-curricular competition is a great way to help children engage with their shared history and heritage, and respond to their learning through the creative arts. The deadline for the competition is 16th March.

Every child who enters the competition receives a personalised certificate of commendation signed by our President, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence KCVO, CB, ADC.

Find out more

The charity produces a teaching resource available free of charge online or in print.

More information is available on the Never Such Innocence Competition Website.

