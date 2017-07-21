Ventnor Men in Sheds new shop home: Official opening tomorrow

As we’ve trailed previously, Ventnor’s Men in Sheds has now shifted from their previous home into a shop front.
Well, tomorrow (Saturday 22 July 2017), they have their official opening.
Between 11am – 2pm, they tell OnTheWight that you’re all very welcome to join them to have a look at the kit (3D printer and other electrical tools) that they have setup in what used to be Slade Electrical – not only that, but there’ll be sandwiches, cake and tea – and even been rumours of bacon rolls.
They’re planning to open on more days after the opening too.
Friday, 21st July, 2017 7:31pm
By Simon Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fux
Filed under: Top story, Ventnor, What's On
