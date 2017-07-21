Ventnor Men in Sheds new shop home: Official opening tomorrow

Men in Sheds become Men in Shops. Join the Ventnor branch for the official opening of their new shop home. If you’re not tempted by the 3D printer, the rumors of bacon rolls are likely to get you.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Men in Sheds Ventnor Shop front

As we’ve trailed previously, Ventnor’s Men in Sheds has now shifted from their previous home into a shop front.

Well, tomorrow (Saturday 22 July 2017), they have their official opening.

Between 11am – 2pm, they tell OnTheWight that you’re all very welcome to join them to have a look at the kit (3D printer and other electrical tools) that they have setup in what used to be Slade Electrical – not only that, but there’ll be sandwiches, cake and tea – and even been rumours of bacon rolls.

They’re planning to open on more days after the opening too.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 21st July, 2017 7:31pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fux

Filed under: Top story, Ventnor, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*