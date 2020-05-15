Nuffield Southampton Theatres goes into administration

Theatre-goers will be sad to hear that Nuffield Southampton Theatres has gone into administration.

The theatre was a popular haunt for many Islanders, both those watching, as well as those performing.

A statement posted to the NST Website on 7th May reads:

Greg Palfrey and Steve Adshead of Smith & Williamson LLP have been appointed as joint administrators of The Southampton Nuffield Theatre Trust trading as Nuffield Southampton Theatres (NST), on 6 May 2020.

The affairs, business and property of the company are being managed by the administrators, who act as agents of the company and without personal liability.

Refund for tickets
If you have made an advance ticket booking for a performance you may be able to claim a refund via your credit or debit card provider, and you should contact them as soon as possible to see if this applies to you.

See the NST Website for further details. Our thoughts are with all those whose jobs are at risk.

Image: David Martin under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 15th May, 2020 1:30pm

