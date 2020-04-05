Number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases up seven to 32

The official number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen to 32.

The news comes as the military start work on reconfiguring St Mary’s Hospital in preparation for the anticipated increase in cases.

The rise is almost double the figure from just three days ago. Five of those admitted to St Mary’s Hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged.

Four deaths

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust announced yesterday that a man in his 90s sadly passed away, taking the number of people on the Isle of Wight who have died after testing positive to Coronavirus to four.

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

Residents are urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and protect the NHS.

