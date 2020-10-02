Number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests rise

The number of people who have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Isle of Wight has risen to 465.

On Monday evening (28th) the cumulative number of positive tests on tbe Island was 458.

The rise of seven in the last four days brings the cumulative rate per 100,000 population of 328.

Unless there is a significant rise, the next report of Isle of Wight positive cases will be reported on Tuesday (6th October) lunchtime.

Source: Covid dashboard – click on cases and page down to UTLA to search for Wight

