Number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests rise

Although it’s still relatively low, the number of positive Coronavirus tests on the Isle of Wight has risen in the last few days

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

lab technician working on coronavirus research - pixnio

The number of people who have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Isle of Wight has risen to 465.

On Monday evening (28th) the cumulative number of positive tests on tbe Island was 458.

The rise of seven in the last four days brings the cumulative rate per 100,000 population of 328.

Unless there is a significant rise, the next report of Isle of Wight positive cases will be reported on Tuesday (6th October) lunchtime.

Source: Covid dashboard – click on cases and page down to UTLA to search for Wight

Image: pixnio under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 2nd October, 2020 7:51pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nXJ

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...