Opposition to PTEC tidal energy project reignited as planning application looms

PTEC say the project will harness tidal energy as a renewable, reliable source of electricity, but those opposing the scheme claim it is “unviable” and “greenwash”

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

Orbital turbine in the water

With a planning application due to be submitted to the Isle of Wight council in the coming months by Perpetuus Tidal Energy Centre (PTEC), opposition to the project has been reignited.

PTEC say the project will harness tidal energy as a renewable, reliable source of electricity and if consent is granted, onshore construction work is anticipated to commence in 2023.

Substation consultation
Prior to the planning permission being submitted, PTEC are holding a consultation (you may have seen the ads on this site), seeking feedback about the onshore substation planned for Flowers Brook in Ventnor.

Save The Wight Coast
A group calling themselves ‘Save The Wight Coast’, who have over 2,000 followers on Facebook, say they’ve begun distributing leaflets and “will be working hard to cover all parts of the Island”.

A spokesperson for the campaign says,

“In my view, this is a sham consultation process by a group that doesn’t have the resources to build this unviable, greenwash project.”

Recent developments
As reported by News OnTheWight in November 2020, PTEC has joined forces with The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), Orkney, Scotland for the creation of a large-scale tidal energy site off the south coast of the Isle of Wight.

Earlier last year there was controversy over the former Conservative Cabinet’s decision to extend the £1m loan to PTEC, after it was called in for further scrutiny.

For more information see the PTEC Consultation Website and the Save the Wight Coast Facebook Page.

Image: © PTEC

Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021 11:23am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ot0

Filed under: Green Issues, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Niton, South Wight, St Lawrence, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Opposition to PTEC tidal energy project reignited as planning application looms"

newest oldest most voted
Justin Case
The Save The Wight Coast group’s expressed objections of ‘[no] resources’ ‘unviable’ and ‘greenwash’ seem spurious. All new projects require a cash raising phase. If PTEC don’t raise enough cash it won’t go ahead. To complain that they are against a project because it hasn’t got enough resources is pointless. Again, if the project is ‘unviable’ it won’t go ahead because it’s, well, unviable. So, again, no… Read more »
Vote Up100Vote Down
2, June 2021 12:25 pm
VentnorLad
I saw the “Too Good To Spoil” flyers littering Ventnor the other day and thought to myself that I agreed wholeheartedly with that sentiment. Our planet is indeed too good to spoil! We spoil it every single day by ripping carbon out of the ground to meet our energy needs. We spoil it every single day by creating energy that’ll leave our children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and… Read more »
Vote Up9-1Vote Down
2, June 2021 12:58 pm
Colin
With the EMEC input there is a reasonable chance of this project finally going forward as they have a track record in the sector. The last attempt here to establish tidal energy was over-hyped by many with the then MP stating hundreds of jobs to be created, which clearly is not the case. Yes there will be some benefit to some Island businesses but not on the… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down
2, June 2021 1:15 pm
chris1
We need renewable energy but not at any cost, and this project given the alternatives is “at any cost” because it is the wrong site with the concept for tidal. The EIS (Environmental Impact Study) which was approved by the MMO (Marine Management Organisation) undertook limited primary research on marine life and marine populations, relying on data from other parts of the South Coast, some of it… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down
2, June 2021 2:50 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*