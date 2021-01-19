Our Island official launches with Flatpack Democracy on the Isle of Wight

Jonathan Bacon, from Our Island, shares news of their official launch. Ed

On the evening of 25th January, the founder of the movement, Peter Macfadyen, will be giving an online presentation to bring Flatpack Democracy to the Isle of Wight

What is ‘Flatpack democracy’?

What if a group of people came together to focus clearly on the needs of their community; they looked to fellow citizens to be clear about what needed to be done and how to do it; and they agreed to work together respecting and welcoming their differences?

This is Flatpack Democracy.

Community involved in decision-making

It describes a how a group of local people can run their council with a high degree of genuine participation and decision making with their fellow citizens, and agreement on how they will work together.

As such it looks to the wisdom and experience of a community rather than Party Political ideology and thereby seeks to bring forward a group of individuals who set out to rebuild the ambition of local decision-making.

Flatpack democracy on the Island

In light of the fact that over the last year many individuals and groups have emerged to rebuild functioning communities in the face of Covid, Peter’s presentation will examine how, on the Isle of Wight, we can we take that energy and capacity into rebuilding our moribund local council so it can properly serve residents in the future?

Peter Macfadyen

Running in 20 councils

Peter will share experiences from how other towns around the UK have reclaimed their councils, reformed how they work, and moved to working with their communities in ways fit for the 21st century.

In the UK there are over 100 places, from Buckfastleigh to Bradford, where serious attempts have been made to engage with the system, of which around 20 have resulted in councils run on Flatpack principles.

Unified aims, purposes and priorities

The session will include discussions on the need for people to work together with unified aims and purposes, priorities for the forthcoming elections and the new Council as well as the potential for communities also taking control of Town and Parish Councils which are not serving them properly.

The session will be aimed both at those with a general interest in the ideas of Flatpack Democracy as well as those considering standing as candidates.

Macfadyen: Working with their communities not just for them

Peter Macfadyen said,

“What follows Covid will not be ‘back to normal’. We can be sure that central government will not be providing resources and support to rebuild. “Given this, it is even more essential that local councils are ambitious, effective, and working with their communities not just for them. “There is no sign that political party based politicians and division amongst various groups can achieve this. We need to elect individuals working together with a clear focus on building back better.”

Jonathan Bacon

Bacon: Promises to be an interesting and inspiring evening

Jonathan Bacon of Our Island said,

“Reading the Flatpack Democracy book and listening to Peter Macfadyen was the inspiration for the Our Island movement, which aims to act as the conduit to bring these ideas to the Isle of Wight. “We are very pleased that Peter is able to deliver this session and support what we are trying to do. It promises to be an interesting and inspiring evening.”

Find out more

Anyone wishing to participate in the session should register by sending an email to [email protected]

The session will be followed by a UK wide day of networking and training sessions on Saturday 30th January. Details will be made available to anyone registering for the session on the 25th.

See the Our Island Website for more info.