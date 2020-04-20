The latest official number of confirmed Isle of Wight Covid-19 cases

The NHS Trust CEO has said the hospital is well-prepared for a surge in patients – should that happen

stethoscope on hospital bed

The official number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen from 67 to 69 in the last 48 hours.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including in care homes – with Island residents who are showing symptoms self-isolating. Only those attending the hospital are currently being tested and counted.

15 people have recovered
As of 16th April, 15 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged.

A total of 13 people have sadly died after being tested for Covid-19

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Monday, 20th April, 2020

By

1 Comment on "The latest official number of confirmed Isle of Wight Covid-19 cases"

JossS
To Sally Perry: On 19 April you stated 14 people had sadly passed away from Covid-19 yet above you state 13. There was also a discrepancy on past figures as the CEO of the NHS Trust said the numbers were in “single figures”, yet in total we now have 69 cases, 14 who have succumbed to the virus and 15 recovered. You were going to seek an… Read more »
20, April 2020 6:05 pm
