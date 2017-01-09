Overwhelming support for relocation of five refugee families to the Isle of Wight

Members of the Isle of Wight Executive will hear an update later this week on the plans to relocate five refugee families from war-torn Syria on the Island.
In September 2016, the Executive agreed to develop an action plan to accommodate up to five families as part of the Syrian vulnerable persons re-location scheme (VPR).
Overwhelming response for support
Papers for this week’s meeting reveal there has been an overwhelming response for support and that the first families could relocate to the Island either next month or in April.
There are strict guidelines in place as to who is eligible for relocation under the vulnerable persons re-location scheme,
- All applicants are subject to immigration checks and screening prior to a visa being granted.
- Those with a criminal past or links to war crimes or extremism are automatically excluded from the scheme.
- Individual refugees are allowed to bring their immediate family with them although this is limited to one spouse/partner (who must be over 18) and their children.
- Those accepted under the VPR scheme are granted humanitarian protection giving them leave to remain for five years.
Costs covered by Government
The cost of relocating the families to the Island is covered by Central Government who have made funding available to all local authorities.
The funding will cover the costs associated with the initial integration and any potential strain on local services (health, schools etc).
It’s tapered over a four year period, providing the support and encouragement for families to become self-reliant and financially independent.
Positive steps being taken
The level of support being offered by Islanders should provide the IWC with confidence to continue with the scheme.
The paper reveals that work carried out so far has enabled:
- Numerous offers to be received for donations of furniture and other household items from voluntary organisations and individuals who are willing to offer their help and support. This will be invaluable in ensuring that housing is adequately furnished and comfortable for families in need.
- The identification of people within the community who are Arabic speaking and who are willing to offer their help to arrival families in settling into a new community and way of life and who can provide conversational support to them. However, there is a need to make additional translation/interpreting services available where specific language expertise is necessary to assist with legal matters or when accessing and using public services and these are in the process of being procured.
- Local Educational Services Overseas Limited (ESOL) accredited courses identified that will enable families to develop English language skills as an important element of helping families to integrate with the Island’s community
Timeline
An offer to relocate families arriving in the UK in February is being worked towards.
Assuming all accommodation and a key worker is in place, it will be formalised this week. However, if the IWC miss the deadline, April 2017 will be the next feasible option.
The paper
Full details can be found in the paper below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.
Sailor Sam
9.Jan.2017 12:14pm
Ah good. So there will be an injection of funds into St Mary’s Hospital for the additional required resources then? Only it’s been on black alert recently meaning that it can’t cope with the population the Island already has. Isn’t it funny though that many Islanders have been finding their appointments/operations being cancelled at St Mary’s due to the strain it’s already under. But there’s always funds available to cover the additional resource required for “refugees” from other countries.
wightgeek
9.Jan.2017 12:39pm
Nice comment, straight from the Daily Mail playbook. Let’s blame the foreigners. Nothing to do with all the funding cuts and the result of years of neoliberal policies.
Those refugees (nice use of quotes in an attempt to belittle or question their plight) will increase the Island population by at least 0.01% – which of course represents a huge drain on all our resources.
Once again people are directing their anger towards those that need our help, whilst ignoring the real causes of the problems. So many people keeping themselves willfully ignorant because it’s so much easier to hate than to face up to the actual issues.
Sailor Sam
9.Jan.2017 1:14pm
So your’e saying that St Mary’s isn’t already stretched to capacity then and Island residents aren’t having operations cancelled due to the lack of resources? Do you not think that these people are entitled to “our help” as well? And where exactly did I “blame the foreigners”?
Nitonia
9.Jan.2017 1:27pm
Wightgeek didn’t for a moment suggest such a thing.
I would agree with their reasoning regarding your use of quotes. Why use them at all? Are you trying to suggest that these people are not in genuine need of help?
Sailor Sam
9.Jan.2017 2:18pm
No not suggesting that they are not in genuine need of help. But my understanding is that to be classed as a refugee, you are escaping a war-torn country. Upon reaching the first safe country, you no longer are a refugee but am a asylum seeker. Point being that surely by the time these people arrive in the UK, they have already passed through other ‘safe’ countries so they are really asylum seekers?
wightgeek
9.Jan.2017 2:37pm
I genuinely feel sorrow for someone who spends time and effort to look for reasons not to be compassionate. Will you personally be disadvantaged by us aiding them? I’m not being snarky, but you might want to reflect on the reasons on why you do that.
Suruk the Slayer
9.Jan.2017 3:07pm
Sailor Sam,
Perhaps you should do some research before shooting your mouth off with the typical Kipper “Why didn’t they stop at the first safe country” garbage.
They did.
wightgeek
9.Jan.2017 2:09pm
You know I didn’t say that. I’m saying it’s completely irrelevant and that the additional of a handful of people will make no difference whatsoever to an Island with a 6 digit population.
You absolutely are demonising the refugees. What has the funding crisis got to do with them? Why conflate the two issues if that was not your intent?
Who exactly do you think is to blame for the crisis in NHS funding then? Why is your anger not directed at them??
Sailor Sam
9.Jan.2017 2:28pm
How am I “demonising the refugees” or blaming them for the NHS crisis? I am merely stating facts. It’s perfectly obvious who is to blame for the NHS crisis but the same people seem blind to the fact that people are waiting hours for ambulances because they are taking longer to discharge patients they already have attended to. And this isn’t just happening here on the Isle of Wight, it’s happening up and down the country. The government obviously haven’t equated the already serious issues in the country’s NHS crisis but simply taken the view “it will cope”. Our own population is living longer so more resources are needed. I am in know doubt where the fault lies but at the end of the day a gallon container will only hold 4.5 ltrs. Once it’s full, it’s full.
wightgeek
9.Jan.2017 2:48pm
So why did you use the quote marks around the word ‘refugees’? You gave the impression that the refugees are less deserving that anyone else on the Island. If that was not your intent, why single them out?
You also can’t grasp that a few dozen people (or thereabouts) will not impact on the service on any meaningful way whatsoever, but begrudge what little they will anyway.
Why exactly did you link the two issues? Why even bring up the NHS problems in a post titled ‘Overwhelming support for relocation of five refugee families to the Isle of Wight’?
profoundlife
9.Jan.2017 5:59pm
SS (appropriate capitalisation?), by that logic, we should stop all mainlanders coming to the island. It’s nonsense. It would have been nonsense to use such an argument for the refugees we took in WWII and it’s nonsense now.
tyke
9.Jan.2017 12:34pm
Sailor. You make the assumption that they will be a drain on the system, I prefer to view it as folk coming across who with a helping hand will benefit us socially, culturally and ultimately financial.
All about attitudes isn’t it? And it appears yours stinks.
Sailor Sam
9.Jan.2017 1:17pm
My attitude “stinks” eh? Can’t indulge in civilised debate without resorting to insults. And I’ve made no “assumption” at all that they will “drain the system” when the system is already at full capacity (according to the local media).
billy builder
9.Jan.2017 1:22pm
Don’t panic, the NHS are due to get another £350 million each week, so resourcing won’t be a problem. Any way, we’ll be needing the additional labour on the island, as with the 15% (wait a day or so 20%) devaluation of the pound against the euro, wight salads and others will struggle to recruit from Europe.
yjc
9.Jan.2017 2:49pm
Sailor Sam’s first comment was a reasoned opinion.
wightgeek
9.Jan.2017 3:03pm
Please explain that reasoning.
The article explicitly states:
“The cost of relocating the families to the Island is covered by Central Government who have made funding available to all local authorities.
The funding will cover the costs associated with the initial integration and any potential strain on local services (health, schools etc).”
Please explain how the refugees will impact the NHS and why you feel the need to link their plight to the entirely separate issue of the lack of funding in the NHS.
What about people moving here from the mainland coming here and using our NHS? How is that different??
Reasoned opinion involves logical arguments. Please provide them.
Sailor Sam
9.Jan.2017 11:38pm
Hmm. Well there’s the already shortage of beds to consider so any increase in local population that gets sick will obviously equate to additional problems with the current available resources. Which I why I made my original comment. We are seeing more often that St Mary’s is being stretched to the limit so in a way, the arrival of these immigrants will apparently attract additional funding from government for the required additional resources. Pity though that funding is available for this when previously Island residents are waiting months for appointments and operations.
But you ask “How is that different” about mainland people “coming here and using our NHS”?? Is that really a serious question? What about when Island people have to go to Southampton for more serious treatment? Are they not entitled to use Southampton’s NHS? Most “mainland people” have no doubt contributed to the NHS by paying National Insurance all their working lives so ought to be able to receive treatment when required anywhere in the UK.
Suruk the Slayer
9.Jan.2017 3:16pm
Well,
it was “opinion”……
Islander
9.Jan.2017 3:20pm
‘Were in the Wil of woight’, sung to Were in the Army now!!
Tamara
9.Jan.2017 3:46pm
What IS all this hype about just FIVE families, some of the most vulnerable refugees fleeing a terrible civil war, being relocated to the Island? Well done, wightgeek, for standing up for EMPATHY and COMPASSION. We cannot wash our hands of conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa because successive UK governments have contributed to the destabilising of that region.
no delusion
9.Jan.2017 5:40pm
Outrageous. Five families? 30-40 people tops?
Is that all we can manage?
We’ve assisted in bombing the crap out of their country, done nothing to help end the war, and now all we can manage to help are five families?
profoundlife
9.Jan.2017 7:04pm
well said, nd. We should take tenfold.
Fazza
9.Jan.2017 6:26pm
Where did the word “overwhelming” come from. Did I miss a vote on the subject. Or is that someone being over defensive about a subject that could bring more crime to this area, being the poor relation to the mainland.
no delusion
9.Jan.2017 6:53pm
How exactly will refugees leaving their home country to avoid dying in a dirty little war bring more crime to the Island?
Keep your bigotry to yourself.
Fazza
9.Jan.2017 8:29pm
No Delusion has obviously not spent enough time on the mainland to see what has happened to very nice towns and villages who opened their hearts and hands only to be spat upon. A person is not a “bigot” if that person states facts.
no delusion
9.Jan.2017 9:29pm
A person is a bigot if they make assumptions about others based on generalisations – that is what you did.
There is no place for your bigotry here.
retired hack
9.Jan.2017 7:07pm
The word “overwhelming” come from the paragraph below in the report to next week’s Executive meeting. It fairly clearly means that what has been overwhelming is the offers of practical support.
“The lead officer within the council who has taken responsibility for the co-ordination of an offer to be made to receive families on the Island has approached local community, faith and interest groups, voluntary organisations, local community leaders, town and parish councils to identify and map local resources that could be made available. As a result, there has been an overwhelming number of genuine and very generous offers of help and support. This combined with the establishment of a strategy group consisting of representatives from public sector partners, voluntary groups and internal specialists has enabled an overall strategy and plan to be established.”
steve stubbings
9.Jan.2017 8:54pm
Yes, Fazza, you missed a vote. The whole council (including your elected representative) voted unanimously to work towards receiving the five refugee families. Even the UKIP members!
starb.
9.Jan.2017 7:19pm
Well as I’m from here I welcome them. They need a home unlike all those freeloading Overners coming over here and stretching our St Mary’s beyond capacity. Were lucky the wrinklies have spoken and the NHS is going to be saved by the 350. Got something to complain about, write it on a Bus.
joelincs
9.Jan.2017 8:23pm
I don’t think anyone is unmoved by these peoples plight but there are millions more, where do we stop. Its very courageous to put your head over the parapet wall and try to paint the broader picture. My thoughts have been shaped by living in Lincolnshire and experiencing how the area where I lived change dramatically for the much worse as it was swamped with migrants. There I knew migrants who jumped the hospital-waiting queue by bypassing a GP and going straight to A & E; their relatives and family all came if they needed medical treatment. Has anyone done a survey to see what % of hospital beds are taken by migrants.
Social conditions here were pretty intolerable just over a hundred years ago but our forefathers stayed and made it better and now the government wants to give it away. Politian’s wont go short but our old ill and vulnerable will.
Just 5 families is not a lot but that’s on top of a sizable Mirant population from outside the EEC already here plus the eastern Europeans. This 5 families will increase in size over the coming year and will undoubtedly send for other family members.
Its OK central government will fund them, and who funds central government, we do, so we are paying. Part cause of central government cutting funding for the services that we struggled to pay for is that they are supporting a huge number of migrants and refugees.
There’s CAB and goodness who else going out of their way to make sure migrants claim every penny they can from our benefits system. No-one does that for a British person who falls on hard times in fact in my experience they do the opposite.
The UK already contributes 16 billion to foreign aid and has to borrow to do it. I give what I can afford to charity but I certainly would not go into debt to give away what I don’t have, my first duty is to my family and a politician’s first duty is to his constituents. Neither would I put my neighbour into debt (without asking him) to give the money to charity.
steve stubbings
9.Jan.2017 8:51pm
You came here from Lincolnshire?! That’ll be why the locals can’t get to see their GP!
starb.
9.Jan.2017 9:11pm
You’re need to compact that down a bit, it’s never going to fit on a Bus…. so reading into this your jumping the queue by moving to the IOW. Has anybody done a survey to what % of Hospital beds at St Mary’s are taken by Overners.
Don’t just give to Charity Help someone.
Sailor Sam
9.Jan.2017 11:20pm
Most “overners” have no doubt contributed during their working lives into the NHS. The NHS was set up originally for the working classes to get health care on demand 24/7 365 days of the year paid for via National Insurance. So it works both ways… if you (as a Caulkhead) require medical attention while on holiday in Scotland (for example), you should be entitled to get it. As a foot note, have you seen the BBC national news this evening? NHS is still in crisis up and down the country, people are dying on trolleys in hospital corridors with some hospitals on black alert.
Old Knobby
10.Jan.2017 7:26am
Has anybody done a survey to find what percentage of doctors and nurses at St Mary’s are non-UK born? What do they think they’re doing, coming over here with there medical skills to care for our sick and elderly.
no delusion
9.Jan.2017 9:31pm
Social conditions???
These families are fleeing from war.
I suppose “social conditions” are probably a bit bad if you get killed by your own government.
DaveIOW
9.Jan.2017 10:12pm
Here’s a novel idea, how about referring to these people coming to join us as “people” or “human beings”, rather than “refugees” or “immigrants” or “foreigners”?
And here’s another idea, how about we look at the opportunities rather than the threats of welcoming these fellow human beings to our home. I love being exposed to a variety of cultures. We can learn so much, not just about our new friends, but also about ourselves.
Finally, if Theresa May started ordering the Army to drop barrel bombs on the UK, I’m sure we’d all start thinking about moving our families somewhere safer and hope that another country would welcome us.
Gail
10.Jan.2017 8:58pm
Well said, I say we welcome them, show them life can be kind after all they have been through.
retired hack
9.Jan.2017 11:45pm
Sailor Sam and others: Do please do some fact checking on the Syrian vulnerable persons re-location scheme (VCR). Many of the myths you’re peddling (criminals, people “arriving in this country”, refugees in inverted commas, etc, etc) are debunked in calm and precise language by, inter alia, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Much of this is summarised in the paper for next week’s Exec meeting; there is much more on the Government website.
mark francis wdp
10.Jan.2017 12:28am
You who live secure
In your warm houses
Who return at evening to find
Hot food and friendly faces:
Consider whether this is a man,
Who labours in the mud
Who knows no peace
Who fights for a crust of bread
Who dies at a yes or a no.
Consider whether this is a woman,
Without hair or name
With no more strength to remember
Eyes empty and womb cold
As a frog in winter.
Consider that this has been:
I commend these words to you.
Engrave them on your hearts
When you are in your house, when you walk on your way,
When you go to bed, when you rise.
Repeat them to your children.
Or may your house crumble,
Disease render you powerless,
Your offspring avert their faces from you.
Minnieb
10.Jan.2017 5:18pm
Oh dear Sailor Sam, didn’t you realise that anyone from any nation is to be welcomed here with open arms because of the cultural benefits they will bring. Never mind the cost, I’m sure we must owe them all due to some past action and everyone here can pay up a bit more; they won’t mind. Now you’ve just really upset the serially offended leftists. Tut tut!
no delusion
10.Jan.2017 5:46pm
When people in a discussion resort to sarcasm, it is the end of all serious discourse.
How about helping these people simply because they are in need? Whats that, people in this country are in need too, I hear you say… Yep, but our government isnt trying to kill us. Not this week anyway.
Had enough of feeding the troll now. Lets hope the zoo invests in higher fences.