Overwhelming support for relocation of five refugee families to the Isle of Wight

Members of the Isle of Wight Executive will hear an update later this week on the plans to relocate five refugee families from war-torn Syria on the Island.

In September 2016, the Executive agreed to develop an action plan to accommodate up to five families as part of the Syrian vulnerable persons re-location scheme (VPR).

Overwhelming response for support

Papers for this week’s meeting reveal there has been an overwhelming response for support and that the first families could relocate to the Island either next month or in April.

There are strict guidelines in place as to who is eligible for relocation under the vulnerable persons re-location scheme,

All applicants are subject to immigration checks and screening prior to a visa being granted.

Those with a criminal past or links to war crimes or extremism are automatically excluded from the scheme.

Individual refugees are allowed to bring their immediate family with them although this is limited to one spouse/partner (who must be over 18) and their children.

Those accepted under the VPR scheme are granted humanitarian protection giving them leave to remain for five years.

Costs covered by Government

The cost of relocating the families to the Island is covered by Central Government who have made funding available to all local authorities.

The funding will cover the costs associated with the initial integration and any potential strain on local services (health, schools etc).

It’s tapered over a four year period, providing the support and encouragement for families to become self-reliant and financially independent.

Positive steps being taken

The level of support being offered by Islanders should provide the IWC with confidence to continue with the scheme.

The paper reveals that work carried out so far has enabled:

Numerous offers to be received for donations of furniture and other household items from voluntary organisations and individuals who are willing to offer their help and support. This will be invaluable in ensuring that housing is adequately furnished and comfortable for families in need.

The identification of people within the community who are Arabic speaking and who are willing to offer their help to arrival families in settling into a new community and way of life and who can provide conversational support to them. However, there is a need to make additional translation/interpreting services available where specific language expertise is necessary to assist with legal matters or when accessing and using public services and these are in the process of being procured.

Local Educational Services Overseas Limited (ESOL) accredited courses identified that will enable families to develop English language skills as an important element of helping families to integrate with the Island’s community

Timeline

An offer to relocate families arriving in the UK in February is being worked towards.

Assuming all accommodation and a key worker is in place, it will be formalised this week. However, if the IWC miss the deadline, April 2017 will be the next feasible option.

Image: syriafreedom under CC BY 2.0