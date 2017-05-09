Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : O/S 286 : Newport Road-Cowes – 13871

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Within The Footway For A Possible Collapsed Pipe

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way O/S Carisbrooke Garage : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Appleford Road, Chale, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: 157m East, At The Jnc, 82m West, 251m West Of Jnc Appleford Lane On, Appleford Road

Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From Os 219 To Opp 221 On Arctic Road

Works description: Cowes – 387376 -Other – To Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp The Junc Of Cedar Hill On Carisbrooke Road

Works description: Newport – 373808 – This Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shelandprovideadditional Ductd54 3way Of 1m In Footway From Jrf6 To Pcp And Provide Duct D54 1way Of 10m Infootway From Jrf6

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 16 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: On The Junction Of Collingwood Road And Nelson Road On Nelson Road

Works description: Newport – 26 – 380876 – 382270 – Other – This Job Is Toenlarge A Jrf4 To A Jrf6. Enlarge Ajrf4 To A Jrf10 And Lay Approx 10 Metres 3 Wayduct D54 Between Them Across Nelson Road. Builda Ccc7/7 And Lay Approx 3 Metres 7 Way Duct D54 Tonew Jrf10 In Preparation For Deload Reload Of

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Oposite Medina Garden Centre : Staplers Road-Newport – 10444

Works description: Extend Ditch Where Gully System Outlets

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 23 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : From Packsfield Lane To High Street (Cedars) 210m Ml 320174 : Station Road-Wootton

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 113 Trafalgar Road, Newport

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : Avenue Road Freshwater : Avenue Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works – Trial Pits Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 22

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Holyrood Street (Ml 210134) : O/S Jumpers

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Pyle Street (Ml 210076) : O/S Crispin Inn

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 10 On Monkton Street

Works description: Ryde – 362043 – Interim To Permanent Reinstatement – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 67 Caesars Rd, Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park St Thomas Street Upper, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Second Meter In The Car Park (Ml 3cp037) : By Entrance Meter

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Arreton : Chapel Lane Ml 440176 : Chapel Lane-Arreton

Works description: Prep Works – Installation Of A Culvert Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Faulty Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Collingwood Path, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : Footway Link From Hyde Road To Carter Avenue, Ml F40638 : Collingwood Path-Shanklin

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Coronation Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440244) : Coronation Gardens-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 09 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 7 On Crescent Road

Works description: Sandown – 378787 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Whitwell Farm, High Street, Whitwell, Iow.

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Market Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 Market Street.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Square, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ivy Hall, Mill Square, Wooton

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 44

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside Number 63 (Ml 240168) : O/S No 65

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside Number 15 (Ml 240168) : O/S No 17 Meter

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Princes Way (Ml 440312) : Whitecross Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight

09 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Lake : Just South Of The Junction Of Merrie Gardens (Ml 420316) : Whitecross Lane-Lake

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start