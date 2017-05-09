Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : O/S 286 : Newport Road-Cowes – 13871
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Within The Footway For A Possible Collapsed Pipe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way O/S Carisbrooke Garage : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Appleford Road, Chale, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: 157m East, At The Jnc, 82m West, 251m West Of Jnc Appleford Lane On, Appleford Road
Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Os 219 To Opp 221 On Arctic Road
Works description: Cowes – 387376 -Other – To Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp The Junc Of Cedar Hill On Carisbrooke Road
Works description: Newport – 373808 – This Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shelandprovideadditional Ductd54 3way Of 1m In Footway From Jrf6 To Pcp And Provide Duct D54 1way Of 10m Infootway From Jrf6
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 16 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: On The Junction Of Collingwood Road And Nelson Road On Nelson Road
Works description: Newport – 26 – 380876 – 382270 – Other – This Job Is Toenlarge A Jrf4 To A Jrf6. Enlarge Ajrf4 To A Jrf10 And Lay Approx 10 Metres 3 Wayduct D54 Between Them Across Nelson Road. Builda Ccc7/7 And Lay Approx 3 Metres 7 Way Duct D54 Tonew Jrf10 In Preparation For Deload Reload Of
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Oposite Medina Garden Centre : Staplers Road-Newport – 10444
Works description: Extend Ditch Where Gully System Outlets
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 23 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : From Packsfield Lane To High Street (Cedars) 210m Ml 320174 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 113 Trafalgar Road, Newport
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : Avenue Road Freshwater : Avenue Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works – Trial Pits Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 22
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Holyrood Street (Ml 210134) : O/S Jumpers
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Pyle Street (Ml 210076) : O/S Crispin Inn
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 10 On Monkton Street
Works description: Ryde – 362043 – Interim To Permanent Reinstatement – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 67 Caesars Rd, Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park St Thomas Street Upper, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Second Meter In The Car Park (Ml 3cp037) : By Entrance Meter
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Arreton : Chapel Lane Ml 440176 : Chapel Lane-Arreton
Works description: Prep Works – Installation Of A Culvert Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Faulty Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Collingwood Path, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : Footway Link From Hyde Road To Carter Avenue, Ml F40638 : Collingwood Path-Shanklin
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Coronation Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440244) : Coronation Gardens-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 7 On Crescent Road
Works description: Sandown – 378787 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Whitwell Farm, High Street, Whitwell, Iow.
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Market Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 Market Street.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Square, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ivy Hall, Mill Square, Wooton
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 44
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside Number 63 (Ml 240168) : O/S No 65
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside Number 15 (Ml 240168) : O/S No 17 Meter
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Princes Way (Ml 440312) : Whitecross Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight
09 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Lake : Just South Of The Junction Of Merrie Gardens (Ml 420316) : Whitecross Lane-Lake
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 9th May, 2017
By Sally Perry
